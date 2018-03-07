Revised GAA fixtures sees Dublin and Kerry top busy Sunday bill

Dublin will face Kerry on Sunday in their rearranged Allianz Football League Division 1 clash.

All of last weekend’s fixtures were postponed due to Storm Emma but with this coming weekend scheduled to be a rest weekend for the majority of counties most have been moved to this Saturday and Sunday.

The Sunday afternoon meeting of Dublin and Kerry will be a re-run of the All-Ireland champions last competitive defeat with Jim Gavin’s men having gone down to a one-point loss to the Kingdom in last year’s league final.

The visit of Donegal to Tyrone is the pick of the bunch of fixtures now taking place on Saturday with throw-in at Healy Park Omagh set for 19.00.

The Division 1A Allianz Hurling League Quarter finals have been moved to St. Patrick’s weekend, the semi-finals are switched to the weekend of March 24th/25th while the Allianz Hurling League final will take place on March 31st.

Saturday 10 March

Allianz Football League

Division 1 round 5

Tyrone v Donegal, Healy Park, 7pm

Division 2 round 5

Cavan v Down, Kingspan Breffni, 7pm

Division 3 round 5

Wexford v Offaly, Innovate Wexford Park, 3pm

Armagh v Derry, Athletic Grounds, 7pm

Division 4 round 5

Limerick v Waterford, Staker Wallace GAA, 7pm

Carlow v Wicklow, Netwatch Cullen Park, 7pm

Allianz Hurling League

Division 2A round 5

London v Kildare, Ruislip, 1pm

Sunday 11 March

Allianz Football League

Division 1 round 5

Galway v Monaghan, Pearse Stadium, 12.30pm

Kildare v Mayo, Newbridge, 2pm

Dublin v Kerry, Croke Park, 4pm

Division 2 round 5

Tipperary v Louth, Semple Stadium, 12.30pm

Clare v Roscommon, Cusack Park, 2pm

Meath v Cork, Pairc Tailteann, 3pm

Division 3 round 5

Sligo v Longford, Markievicz Park, 2pm

Westmeath v Fermanagh, TEG Cusack Park, 3pm

Division 4 round 6

London v Laois, Ruislip, 1pm

Allianz Hurling League

Division 1A round 5

Kilkenny v Wexford, Nowlan Park, 2.30pm

Tipperary v Cork, Semple Stadium, 2.30pm

Waterford v Clare, Walsh Park, 2.30pm

Division 1B round 5

Offaly v Antrim, Birr, 2.30pm

Laois v Dublin, O’Moore Park, 2.30pm

Galway v Limerick, Pearse Stadium, 2.30pm

Division 2A round 5

Westmeath v Kerry, TEG Cusack Park, 1pm

Meath v Carlow, Pairc Tailteann, 1pm

Division 2B round 5

Armagh v Donegal, Athletic Grounds, 2.30pm

Down v Mayo, Portaferry, 2.30pm

Wicklow v Derry, Aughrim, 2.30pm

Division 3A round 5

Roscommon v Warwickshire, Dr Hyde Park, 2pm

Monaghan v Louth, Castleblayney, 2pm

Longford v Tyrone, Pearse Park, 2pm

Division 3B round 5

Leitrim v Cavan, Páirc Sean MacDiarmada, 2.30pm

Fermanagh v Sligo, Brewster Park, 2.30pm