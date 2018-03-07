Revised GAA fixtures sees Dublin and Kerry top busy Sunday bill

Dublin will face Kerry on Sunday in their rearranged Allianz Football League Division 1 clash.
All of last weekend’s fixtures were postponed due to Storm Emma but with this coming weekend scheduled to be a rest weekend for the majority of counties most have been moved to this Saturday and Sunday.
The Sunday afternoon meeting of Dublin and Kerry will be a re-run of the All-Ireland champions last competitive defeat with Jim Gavin’s men having gone down to a one-point loss to the Kingdom in last year’s league final.
The visit of Donegal to Tyrone is the pick of the bunch of fixtures now taking place on Saturday with throw-in at Healy Park Omagh set for 19.00.
The Division 1A Allianz Hurling League Quarter finals have been moved to St. Patrick’s weekend, the semi-finals are switched to the weekend of March 24th/25th while the Allianz Hurling League final will take place on March 31st.
Saturday 10 March
Allianz Football League
Division 1 round 5
Tyrone v Donegal, Healy Park, 7pm
Division 2 round 5
Cavan v Down, Kingspan Breffni, 7pm
Division 3 round 5
Wexford v Offaly, Innovate Wexford Park, 3pm
Armagh v Derry, Athletic Grounds, 7pm
Division 4 round 5
Limerick v Waterford, Staker Wallace GAA, 7pm
Carlow v Wicklow, Netwatch Cullen Park, 7pm
Allianz Hurling League
Division 2A round 5
London v Kildare, Ruislip, 1pm
Sunday 11 March
Allianz Football League
Division 1 round 5
Galway v Monaghan, Pearse Stadium, 12.30pm
Kildare v Mayo, Newbridge, 2pm
Dublin v Kerry, Croke Park, 4pm
Division 2 round 5
Tipperary v Louth, Semple Stadium, 12.30pm
Clare v Roscommon, Cusack Park, 2pm
Meath v Cork, Pairc Tailteann, 3pm
Division 3 round 5
Sligo v Longford, Markievicz Park, 2pm
Westmeath v Fermanagh, TEG Cusack Park, 3pm
Division 4 round 6
London v Laois, Ruislip, 1pm
Allianz Hurling League
Division 1A round 5
Kilkenny v Wexford, Nowlan Park, 2.30pm
Tipperary v Cork, Semple Stadium, 2.30pm
Waterford v Clare, Walsh Park, 2.30pm
Division 1B round 5
Offaly v Antrim, Birr, 2.30pm
Laois v Dublin, O’Moore Park, 2.30pm
Galway v Limerick, Pearse Stadium, 2.30pm
Division 2A round 5
Westmeath v Kerry, TEG Cusack Park, 1pm
Meath v Carlow, Pairc Tailteann, 1pm
Division 2B round 5
Armagh v Donegal, Athletic Grounds, 2.30pm
Down v Mayo, Portaferry, 2.30pm
Wicklow v Derry, Aughrim, 2.30pm
Division 3A round 5
Roscommon v Warwickshire, Dr Hyde Park, 2pm
Monaghan v Louth, Castleblayney, 2pm
Longford v Tyrone, Pearse Park, 2pm
Division 3B round 5
Leitrim v Cavan, Páirc Sean MacDiarmada, 2.30pm
Fermanagh v Sligo, Brewster Park, 2.30pm