Roscommon team to play Mayo in the 2017 All Ireland Quarter Final

Kevin Mc Stay has named the Roscommon team to play Mayo in the All-Ireland Quarter Final to be played in Croke Park on Sunday.

There are no changes to the team that beat Galway in the Connacht Final on July 9th in Pearse Stadium Salthill. Ultan Harney, Ciaran Cafferkey, and Thomas Corcoran are all out due to injury. Roscommon stand a great chance of victory with Mayo having to play another extra time match on Saturday when they narrowly overcame Cork.

1 Colm Lavin (Éire Óg)

2 Sean McDermott (Western Gaels)

3 John McManus (Roscommon Gaels)

4 David Murray (Padraig Pearses)

5 Niall McInerney (St. Brigid’s)

6 Sean Mullooly (Strokestown)

7 Brian Stack (St Brigid’s)

8 Fintan Cregg (Elphin)

9 Enda Smith (Boyle)

10 Tadgh O’Rourke (Tulsk)

11 Cian Connolly (Roscommon Gaels)

12 Conor Devaney (Kilbride)

13 Ciaráin Murtagh (Captain) (St Faithleach’s)

14 Diarmuid Murtagh (St. Faithleach’s)

15 Niall Kilroy (Fuerty)