Roscommon v Leitrim – Preview, team news, live score updates & betting advice

*Leitrim have failed to score a goal in any of their last four championship clashes with Roscommon.

*Roscommon, who were relegated from Division 1 this year after finishing bottom of the table, were 21 places ahead of Leitrim (fifth in Division 4)

*Leitrim’s last championship win over Roscommon inDr.Hyde Park was in 2000, which was also the last time they reached the Connacht final.

*The winners will play Galway in the Connacht final on July 9.

DID YOU KNOW?

Roscommon are going for their seventh successive championship win over Leitrim