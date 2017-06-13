Roscommon v Leitrim – Preview, team news, live score updates & betting advice

Home
Connacht football semi-final Roscommon v Leitrim, we preview the match along with stats, team news and betting advice. Throw in time 3:30pm Sunday.
They meet for a second successive year, with Roscommon having won last year’s Connacht quarter-final by 13 points. Roscommon are the last of the 33 contenders to enter the 2017 championship race after seeing their neighbours Galway beating Mayo on Sunday and setting up a potential clash on the 9th July in Pearse Stadium.
LAST FIVE CHAMPIONSHIP CLASHES
2016: Roscommon 1-21 Leitrim 0-11 (Connacht quarter-final)
2014: Roscommon 2-18 Leitrim 0-13 (Connacht quarter-final)
2011: Roscommon 2-12 Leitrim 0-6 (Connacht semi-final)
2010: Roscommon 1-13 Leitrim 0-11 (Connacht semi-final)
2009: Roscommon 2-13 Leitrim 2-9 (Connacht quarter-final)
*Leitrim won their opening game in this year’s championship, beating London
by 3-10 to 0-16.
*Roscommon have beaten Leitrim by an average of eight points in their last six championship meetings.
*Leitrim have failed to score a goal in any of their last four championship clashes with Roscommon.
*Roscommon, who were relegated from Division 1 this year after finishing bottom of the table, were 21 places ahead of Leitrim (fifth in Division 4)
*Leitrim’s last championship win over Roscommon inDr.Hyde Park was in 2000, which was also the last time they reached the Connacht final.
*The winners will play Galway in the Connacht final on July 9.
DID YOU KNOW?
Roscommon are going for their seventh successive championship win over Leitrim
Team News
Roscommon Manager Kevin Mc Stay has announced his team to play Leitrim in the upcoming Connacht Senior Football Semi Final in Dr Hyde Park Roscommon onSundayJune 18th at 3-30pm. Roscommon will be the final team to enter the GAA senior football championship when the ball is thrown in on Sunday.
Kevin is handing championship debuts to Éire Óg’s Colm Lavin in Goal, to Tadhg O Rourke of Tulsk Lord Edwards and Brian Stack of the St Brigid’s club.
The Ciaráin Murtagh lead team shows a number of changes to the team that started against Cavan in the final game of the Allianz National League played in Dr Hyde Park on April 2nd. Gary Patterson, Ultan Harney,(injured) Cian Connolly and Cathal Compton (injured) all make way for John Mc Manus, Sean Mullooly, Brian Stack and Fintan Cregg.
Roscommon : Colm Lavin; David Murray, John McManus, Niall McInerney; Sean McDermott, Sean Mullooly, Conor Devaney; Tadgh O’Rourke, Enda Smith; Fintan Cregg, Niall Kilroy, Brian Stack; Ciarain Murtagh, Diarmuid Murtagh, Donie Smith.
Subs: Darren O’Malley, Brian Murtagh, Cian Connolly, Colin Compton, David Rooney, Gary Patterson, Henry Walsh, Ian Kilbride, Ronan Stack, Shane Killoran, Thomas Featherston.
Leitrim team -
NO team news, once it announced it will appear here.
Betting advice
This might be a game to leave alone, but the 10/1 on Leitrim might not be the worst bet of the 2017 Championship