RTÉ announces 10 Championship GAA games with option of commentary as Gaeilge

By
Updated: July 20, 2017
Tráchtaireacht Ghaeilge

RTÉ has announced that it has increased the number of Irish-language commentary matches provided for this year’s GAA championship from six to ten.

Beginning with this weekend’s hurling quarter-final between Clare and Tipperary from Páirc Uí Chaoimh on Saturday 22nd July, commentary options in both Gaeilge and English will be provided from the quarter-final stage onwards, meaning a total of 10 matches will be provided with dual-language commentary.

Connemara-native Garry Mac Donncha will commentate, assisted by Kerry All-Ireland winning captain, Dara Ó Cinnéide, for football, with 1985 Offaly All-Ireland winning captain, Pat Fleury, providing the analysis for hurling.

