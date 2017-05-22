Sam Bennett given 2nd place after photo finish on stage 13

After Sam Bennett’s third place finish on stage 12 of the 2017 Giro d’Italia, the BORA – hansgrohe train was hungry for another top result in stage 13. For a second it seemed that the victory was finally Bennett’s but after the photo finish it was announced that he had taken second place on the stage.

Stage 13 started near the previous day’s finish in Reggio Emilia and went over 167 kilometres, which were almost flat. The stage covered two intermediate sprints before the peloton went to the finish in Tortona.

Right after the start a trio made their way and build the breakaway of the day with a maximum gap of more than 2 minutes to the peloton. The breakaway was gone for most of the stage but with 30 kilometres remaining the sprinter teams formed and tried to catch the trio at the front of the race. With 15 kilometres to the finish the peloton was back together.

The BORA – hansgrohe train stayed together on the left side of the wide street and rode their pace. The Quick-Step Floors team rode on their wheels and focused on the German team.

As the peloton crossed the city of Tortona the pace was high and the best sprinter teams were at the front of the race. As in earlier stages the lead-out for Sam Bennett went brilliantly, with their sprinter protected by his teammates. In the last metres, the Irishman started his sprint, and seemed in front of Fernando Gaviria of Quick-Step Floors at the line. Sam Bennett was announced as the winner of stage 13 but after the photo-finish was reviewed, Gaviria took the stage win only some centimetres to spare.

Sam Bennett’s second place is now the seventh podium for BORA – hansgrohe in this

year’s Giro and the fourth podium finish for the Carrick on Suir rider.

Commenting on another high finishing position on a stage, the Irish rider said:

“We rode perfectly into the finish. I don’t know what happened, the headwind was quite strong but I missed the victory by a bike length. Gaviria came from behind and I couldn’t react anymore. I am disappointed but also happy with the second place. However, I got four podium results in this 100th edition at the Giro d’Italia which is really special anyway.”