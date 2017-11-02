Six inter-county GAA players to receive Masters Scholarships at DCU Business School

Mayo veteran Barry Moran and Down footballer Conor McGinn are the latest inter-county players to be awarded scholarships for the prestigious DCU Business School MBA.

The pair were formally announced at a function in DCU recently and follow in the footsteps of recent DCU Business School/GPA MBA scholarship recipients like Chris Breen (Fermanagh), Rob Lowe (Leitrim), David O’Shaughnessy (Westmeath) and Dublin duo Coman Goggins and Barry Cahill.

As well as the two MBA scholarship recipients, four other inter-county players were also recognised with Dublin hurler Cian Boland (MSc Digital Marketing), Waterford dual player Donal Breathnach and Sligo footballer Cian Breheny, both MSc Business Management, all awarded Masters Scholarships.

Six inter-county players in total were awarded scholarships on this year’s DCU Business School Masters Scholarship Programme including Dublin ladies’ footballer Leah Caffrey, fresh from her recent All-Ireland senior success.

Leah becomes the second WGPA scholarship recipient, following Niamh Lister (Meath) in 2015. Leah’s scholarship is jointly funded by DCU Business School and Women’s GPA and she will undertake an MSc in Business Management.

The six inter-county players being awarded scholarships will bring to 31 the total of GPA members who have benefitted from the scholarship programme over the last eight years.

Other notable graduates include Tadhg Lowe (Roscommon), Donal Wrynn (Leitrim), Kilkenny hurling star Richie Hogan, Dublin’s Denis Bastick and James McCarthy and former All-Ireland winners Jason Sherlock (Dublin) and Justin McNulty (Armagh).

The Dean of DCU Business School Professor Anne Sinnott commented “we are delighted to welcome our 8th intake of DCU Business School/GPA scholars and particularly to welcome our second WGPA player to DCU Business School. We are very pleased to continue our relationship with the GPA and the WGPA for 2017-2018. Many of our previous scholarship recipients have achieved great success in their programmes, their careers and on the playing field and we are very proud of them. The GPA/WPA scholars join our world-class programmes along with students from around the world and will no doubt contribute enormously to these programmes. We wish them every success in their studies”