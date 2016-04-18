Sky Sports to broadcast Kilkenny V Limerick

Sky will broadcast the Kilkenny hurlers for the second consecutive game as they face Limerick on Saturday evening.

The tie of the first round of the hurling qualifiers was undoubtedly the game between Kilkenny and Limerick at Nowlan Park this Saturday. It has been announced that the game will be shown exclusively on Sky with a throw in at 7pm.

Times and venues have also been announced for the other hurling qualifiers with all games to be played this Saturday. Dublin and Laois will play in Parnell Park at 7pm while earlier in the day Waterford will travel to Tullamore to face Offaly at 3pm. Tipperary and Westmeath will have a 5pm throw in at Semple Stadium, Thurles.

All-Ireland SHC Qualifiers Round 1

Offaly v Waterford, O’Connor Park, Tullamore, 3pm

Tipperary v Westmeath, Semple Stadium, Thurles, 5pm

Dublin v Laois, Parnell Park, 7pm

Kilkenny v Limerick, Nowlan Park, 7pm (Live Sky Sports)