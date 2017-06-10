Special Box Built To House Davy Fitz For Kilkenny Clash In Wexford Park

As we all know by now, Davy Fitzgerald is nearing the end of his eight weeks ban for invading the field during Wexford’s League semi-final defeat to Tipperary.

The question remains though if Davy is not allowed on the touchline, where will he be watching the game?

The question has been answered. Davy Fitz will get his own special box inside Wexford Park. The temporary set-up will be constructed inside the media box of Wexford Park which will facilitate Davy while he sits out the remaining hours of his suspension which ends at midnight of the Kilkenny game.

This only adds to the build-up of what is one of the most anticipated Leinster hurling games in some time. There has been controversy surrounding the sale of tickets with All-Ireland winner’s failing to gain one, the rumours surrounding key players returning and now this.

It is expected that close to 18,000 will be heading to Wexford park in what should be an epic encounter between these two neighbouring counties.