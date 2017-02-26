Sunday’s GAA National Football League Team News & Live scores – Sunday, 26th February

Its a busy day of fixtures in the National Football League and we have all the Team News and live scores from around the country on Sunday, 26th February

Dublin have made four changes as they seek to continue their 31-match unbeaten streak in Donegal. Eric Lowndes and Jason Small come into the defence with Jonny Cooper and James McCarthy making way. Shane Carthy and Jason Whelan are included in the attack instead of Colm Basquel and Paul Mannion.

Cavan have made two changes to their team for their meeting with Tyrone Omagh with Rory Dunne in defence for Gerard Smith and Niall McDermott is at corner forward replacing Niall McKiernan.

Eamonn Fitzmaurice has named James O’Donoghue in the Kerry team to take on Monaghan. The former footballer of the year is one of two changes with Shane Enright starting with Adrian Spillane and Conor Keane making way.

There are no changes in the Monaghan side that drew with Cavan for their encounter with Kerry as manager Malachy O’Rourke stays loyal to the side who are joint top of Division One.

Following Fermanagh’s defeat to Galway, Pete McGrath has made five changes for their trip to Cork. Thomas Treacy replaces Chris Snow in goal, Mickey Jones lines at full back for Cian McManus, Ryan Hyde is in midfield for Paddy Reihill while Ryan Lyons and Eoin McManus start for Cathal Beacom and Paul McCusker.

With only one point from two games, Cork see changes for their meeting with Fermanagh. Stephen Cronin, Brian O’Driscoll, John O’Rourke, Niall Coakley and Peter Kelleher get the nod from Peadar Healy replacing Conor Dorman, Ian Maguire, Sean Powter, Mark Collins and Colm O’Neill.

Derry took a heavy loss to Meath the last day and face an in-form Kildare side on Sunday. Damien Barton’s team sees two changes with Conor McLarnon in goal and Oisin Duffin in defence replacing Ben McKinless and Ronan Murphy.

Kieran McGeeney has two changes in his Armagh team as they try and restart their Division Three campaign against Longford. Brendan Donaghy comes into the half back line with Ben Crealy going to midfield with Aidan Forker and Ethan Rafferty on the bench.

And after their victory over Carlow in the last round, London just make one change for their trip to London. Marc Jordan comes into the team at wing back instead of Cormac Coyne.