Sunday’s GAA National Football League Team News & Live scores – Sunday, 26th February

Its a busy day of fixtures in the National Football League and we have all the Team News and live scores from around the country on Sunday, 26th February
-
Dublin have made four changes as they seek to continue their 31-match unbeaten streak in Donegal. Eric Lowndes and Jason Small come into the defence with Jonny Cooper and James McCarthy making way. Shane Carthy and Jason Whelan are included in the attack instead of Colm Basquel and Paul Mannion.
-
Cavan have made two changes to their team for their meeting with Tyrone Omagh with Rory Dunne in defence for Gerard Smith and Niall McDermott is at corner forward replacing Niall McKiernan.
-
Eamonn Fitzmaurice has named James O’Donoghue in the Kerry team to take on Monaghan. The former footballer of the year is one of two changes with Shane Enright starting with Adrian Spillane and Conor Keane making way.
-
There are no changes in the Monaghan side that drew with Cavan for their encounter with Kerry as manager Malachy O’Rourke stays loyal to the side who are joint top of Division One.
-
Following Fermanagh’s defeat to Galway, Pete McGrath has made five changes for their trip to Cork. Thomas Treacy replaces Chris Snow in goal, Mickey Jones lines at full back for Cian McManus, Ryan Hyde is in midfield for Paddy Reihill while Ryan Lyons and Eoin McManus start for Cathal Beacom and Paul McCusker.
-
With only one point from two games, Cork see changes for their meeting with Fermanagh. Stephen Cronin, Brian O’Driscoll, John O’Rourke, Niall Coakley and Peter Kelleher get the nod from Peadar Healy replacing Conor Dorman, Ian Maguire, Sean Powter, Mark Collins and Colm O’Neill.
-
Derry took a heavy loss to Meath the last day and face an in-form Kildare side on Sunday. Damien Barton’s team sees two changes with Conor McLarnon in goal and Oisin Duffin in defence replacing Ben McKinless and Ronan Murphy.
-
Kieran McGeeney has two changes in his Armagh team as they try and restart their Division Three campaign against Longford. Brendan Donaghy comes into the half back line with Ben Crealy going to midfield with Aidan Forker and Ethan Rafferty on the bench.
-
And after their victory over Carlow in the last round, London just make one change for their trip to London. Marc Jordan comes into the team at wing back instead of Cormac Coyne.
-
Waterford have had a successful start in Division Four and look for a third consecutive win when they travel to meet Wexford and manager Tom McGlinchey has names an unchanged side.
Dublin (NFL vs Donegal): Stephen Cluxton; Philly McMahon, Michael Fitzsimons, Eric Lowndes; Darren Daly, John Small, Jack McCaffrey; Brian Fenton, MD Macauley; Niall Scully, Shane Carthy, Jason Whelan; Ciaran Kilkenny, Eoghan O’Gara, Dean Rock.
Cavan (NFL vs Tyrone): James Farrelly; Fergal Reilly, Padraig Faulkner, Killian Brady; Ciaran Beady, Martin Reilly, Rory Dunne; Killian Clarke, Tomas Corr; Dara McVeety, Niall Clerkin, Gerard Smith; Niall McDermott, Gearoid McKiernan, Sean Johnston.
Kerry (NFL vs Monaghan): Brendan Kealy; Shane Enright, Mark Griffin, Killian Young; Tadhg Morley, Peter Crowley, Ronan Shanahan; David Moran, Jack Barry; Jonathan Lyne, Paul Murphy, Donnchadh Walsh; Jack Savage, Paul Geaney, James O’Donoghue.
Monaghan (NFL vs Kerry): Rory Beggan; Fintan Kelly, Drew Wylie, Ryan Wylie; Kieran Duffy, Neil McAdam, Colin Walshe; Darren Hughes, Kieran Hughes; Karl O’Connell, Shane Carey, Gavin Doogan; Conor McCarthy, Thomas Kerr, Conor McManus.
Fermanagh (NFL vs Cork); Thomas Treacy; Mickey Jones, Che Cullen, Barry Mulrone; Declan McCusker, Ryan McCluskey, Lee Cullen; Eoin Donnelly, Ryan Hyde; Aidan Breen, Eoin McManus, Ryan Lyons; Eddie Courtney, Sean Quigley, Tomas Corrigan.
Cork (NFL vs Fermanagh): Ryan Price; John McLoughlin, Tom Clancy, Kevin Crowley; Tomas Clancy, James Loughrey, Stephen Cronin; Aidan Walsh, Ruairi Deane; Brian O’Driscoll, Luke Connolly, John O’Rourke; Niall Coakley, Peter Kelleher, Paul Kerrigan.
Derry (NFL vs Kildare): Conor McLarnon; Niall Keenan, Conor Nevin, Peter Hagan; Neil Forester, Oisin Duffin, Michael McEvoy; James Kielt, Conor McAtamney; Enda Lynn, Emmett McGuckin, Carlus McWilliams; Danny Tallon, Niall Loughlin, Benny Heron.
Armagh (NFL vs Longford): Matthew McNeice; Mark Shields, Charlie Vernon, Paul Hughes; Brendan Donaghy, Niall Rowland, Aaron McKay, Stephen Sheridan, Ben Crealy; Rory Grugan, Oisin O’Neill, Niall Grimley; Anthony Duffy, Stefan Campbell, Oisin Mac Íomair.
London (NFL vs Wicklow): Conor Hallissey; Philip Butler, Caoimhin Carty, Conor O’Neill; Marc Jordan, Ryan Jones, Jarlath Brannigan; Anthony McDermott, James Gartlan; Eoin Murray, Mark Gottsche, Kieran Hughes; Rory Mason, Liam Gavaghan, John Daly.
Waterford (NFL v Wexford): Stephen Enright; Brian Looby, Thomas O’Gorman, Tadhg O hUallachain; James McGrath, Stephen Prendergast, Ray O Cellaigh; Tommy Prendergast, Michael Curry; Michael O’Halloran, Paul Whyte, Conor Murray; Donie Breathnach, Joey Veale, Patrick Hurney.