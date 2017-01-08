Sundays GAA results – Big wins for Dublin, Kerry & Cavan

It was the first Sunday of GAA results and we saw good wins for Dublin, Kerry & Cavan, Roscommon, Meath & Galway.
Dublin were the outsiders against DCU but never looked in trouble and ran out 7pt winners, Cavan were long odds to beat Tyrone but they also were never headed and won by 4pts. Tipperary started off 2017 poorly and went down to Kerry losing by 16pts.
In hurling it was a great start for Davy Fitzgerlad who managed Wexford hurlers for the first time and he seen the yellow bellies run out 33pt winners over UCD
Sunday 8 January
Connacht Senior Football League round 1
Roscommon 6-21 0-14 IT Sligo, Boyle RESULT
Mayo 2-16 1-21 NUIG, MacHale Park RESULT
Sligo 0-10 0-13 Galway, Enniscrone RESULT
Leitrim 5-20 2-10 GMIT, Mohill RESULT
O’Byrne Cup football round 1
Dublin 1-15 0-11 DCU, Parnell Park RESULT
Wexford 2-14 1-17 UCD, Gorey RESULT
Offaly 5-18 0-04 IT Carlow, Geashill RESULT
Meath 2-22 0-09 Wicklow, Pairc Tailteann RESULT
Laois 1-15 0-07 DIT, Crettyard RESULT
Westmeath 0-11 1-09 Louth, Cusack Park RESULT
Carlow 3-17 0-16 NUI Maynooth, Netwatch Cullen Park RESULT
McGrath Cup round 1
Kerry 3-13 1-03 Tipperary, Austin Stack Park RESULT
Clare 1-10 0-08 Waterford, Meelick RESULT
McKenna Cup round 1
Down 1-10 1-08 Queens, Downpatrick RESULT
Derry 3-10 2-11 Armagh, Owenbeg RESULT
Antrim 3-12 2-16 St Mary’s, Glenavy RESULT
Monaghan 1-13 0-15 Fermanagh, Clones RESULT
Cavan 1-13 0-12 Tyrone, Breffni Park RESULT
Donegal 4-13 2-20 UUJ, MacCumhaill Park RESULT
Walsh Cup hurling round 1
Galway 1-30 0-12 DIT, Ballinasloe RESULT
Laois 3-18 0-22 NUIG, Abbeyleix RESULT
Westmeath 0-12 1-18 Antrim, Kinnegad RESULT
Wexford 5-31 1-08 UCD, Gorey, 12.45pm RESULT
Meath 2-10 3-12 Offaly, Trim RESULT
Kildare 2-14 4-17 IT Carlow, Newbridge RESULT
Munster Senior Hurling League round 1
Cork 1-28 0-18 Kerry, Mallow RESULT
Waterford 1-14 0-24 Limerick, Fraher Field RESULT