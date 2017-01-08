Sundays GAA results – Big wins for Dublin, Kerry & Cavan

It was the first Sunday of GAA results and we saw good wins for Dublin, Kerry & Cavan, Roscommon, Meath & Galway.

Dublin were the outsiders against DCU but never looked in trouble and ran out 7pt winners, Cavan were long odds to beat Tyrone but they also were never headed and won by 4pts. Tipperary started off 2017 poorly and went down to Kerry losing by 16pts.

In hurling it was a great start for Davy Fitzgerlad who managed Wexford hurlers for the first time and he seen the yellow bellies run out 33pt winners over UCD

Sunday 8 January

Connacht Senior Football League round 1

Roscommon 6-21 0-14 IT Sligo, Boyle RESULT

Mayo 2-16 1-21 NUIG, MacHale Park RESULT

Sligo 0-10 0-13 Galway, Enniscrone RESULT

Leitrim 5-20 2-10 GMIT, Mohill RESULT

O’Byrne Cup football round 1

Dublin 1-15 0-11 DCU, Parnell Park RESULT

Wexford 2-14 1-17 UCD, Gorey RESULT

Offaly 5-18 0-04 IT Carlow, Geashill RESULT

Meath 2-22 0-09 Wicklow, Pairc Tailteann RESULT

Laois 1-15 0-07 DIT, Crettyard RESULT

Westmeath 0-11 1-09 Louth, Cusack Park RESULT

Carlow 3-17 0-16 NUI Maynooth, Netwatch Cullen Park RESULT

McGrath Cup round 1

Kerry 3-13 1-03 Tipperary, Austin Stack Park RESULT

Clare 1-10 0-08 Waterford, Meelick RESULT

McKenna Cup round 1

Down 1-10 1-08 Queens, Downpatrick RESULT

Derry 3-10 2-11 Armagh, Owenbeg RESULT

Antrim 3-12 2-16 St Mary’s, Glenavy RESULT

Monaghan 1-13 0-15 Fermanagh, Clones RESULT

Cavan 1-13 0-12 Tyrone, Breffni Park RESULT

Donegal 4-13 2-20 UUJ, MacCumhaill Park RESULT

Walsh Cup hurling round 1

Galway 1-30 0-12 DIT, Ballinasloe RESULT

Laois 3-18 0-22 NUIG, Abbeyleix RESULT

Westmeath 0-12 1-18 Antrim, Kinnegad RESULT

Wexford 5-31 1-08 UCD, Gorey, 12.45pm RESULT

Meath 2-10 3-12 Offaly, Trim RESULT

Kildare 2-14 4-17 IT Carlow, Newbridge RESULT

Munster Senior Hurling League round 1

Cork 1-28 0-18 Kerry, Mallow RESULT

Waterford 1-14 0-24 Limerick, Fraher Field RESULT