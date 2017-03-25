Sundays GAA team news – 26th March 2017

Tipperary manager Michael Ryan makes six changes for the trip to Pairc Ui Rinn against Cork. Debuts are handed to John Meagher and Willie Ryan in defence and attacker Tommy Heffernan. Darren Gleeson returns to goal, Kieran Bergin starts in midfield with Jason Forde returning to the 40. Darragh Mooney, John O’Keeffe, Ronan Maher, Michael Breen, Noel McGrath and John O’Dwyer drop to the bench.