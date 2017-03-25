Sundays GAA team news – 26th March 2017

Its a very busy weekend of GAA and we have GAA Team News for Sunday, 26th March
Darren Kelly
Stephen Rochford has made two changes to Mayo’s team ahead of their crunch match with Tyrone in Omagh. Chris Barrett makes his first start of the season at corner back and Evan Regan is named at corner forward. Donal Vaughan and Conor Loftus lose out.
Mayo (NFL v Tyrone): David Clarke; Brendan Harrison, Keith Higgins, Chris Barrett; Colm Boyle, Lee Keegan, Paddy Durcan; Tom Parsons, Danny Kirby; Fergal Boland, Cillian O’Connor, Conor O’Shea; Kevin McLoughlin, Andy Moran, Evan Regan.
Waterford hurlers see five changes before their tie with Clare in Ennis. Shane McNulty and Conor Gleeson start in defence; Stephen Daniels is in midfield; and Patrick Curran and Brian O’Halloran are the corner forwards. Noel Connors, Darragh Lyons, Jamie Barron, Colin Dunford and the suspended Maurice Shanahan make way.
Waterford (NHL v Clare): Stephen O’Keeffe; Shane Fives, Barry Coughlan, Shane McNulty; Tadhg de Burca, Austin Gleeson, Conor Gleeson; Stephen Daniels, Shane Bennett; Kevin Moran, Pauric Mahony, Michael Walsh; Patrick Curran, Stephen Bennett, Brian O’Halloran.
Tipperary manager Michael Ryan makes six changes for the trip to Pairc Ui Rinn against Cork. Debuts are handed to John Meagher and Willie Ryan in defence and attacker Tommy Heffernan. Darren Gleeson returns to goal, Kieran Bergin starts in midfield with Jason Forde returning to the 40. Darragh Mooney, John O’Keeffe, Ronan Maher, Michael Breen, Noel McGrath and John O’Dwyer drop to the bench.
Tipperary (NHL v Cork): Darren Gleeson; John Meagher, James Barry, Michael Cahill; Willie Ryan, Tomás Hamill, Padraic Maher; Sean Curran, Kieran Bergin; Dan McCormack, Niall O’Meara, Jason Forde; Tommy Heffernan, John McGrath, Seamus Callanan.
There’s just one change to the Kilkenny hurlers for their crucial trip to Parnell Park against Dublin. Conor Martin is named at corner forward with Alan Murphy making way.
Kilkenny (NHL v Dublin): Eoin Murphy; Paul Murphy, Padraig Walsh, Conor O’Shea; Conor Fogarty, Jason Cleere, Shane Prendergast; Paddy Deegan, Cillian Buckley; Colin Fennelly, Walter Walsh, TJ Reid; Liam Blanchfield, Richie Hogan, Conor Martin.
Meath are unchanged for their meeting in Pairc Tailteann with Fermanagh. The Royals must win to keep their promotion hopes alive.
Meath (NFL v Fermanagh): Paddy O’Rourke; Donal Keogan, Conor McGill, Donnacha Tobin; Willie Carry, Brian Power, Pauric Harnan; Bryan Menton, James Toher; Alan Forde, Cillian O’Sullivan, Ruairi Ó Coileain; Bryan McMahon, Graham Reilly, Donal Lenihan.
Pete McGrath has made just one change to Fermanagh’s team. Christopher Snow comes back in between the sticks with Thomas Treacy making way.
Fermanagh (NFL v Meath): Christopher Snow; Mickey Jones, Che Cullen, Kane Connor; Conor P Murphy, Barry Mulrone, Aidan Breen; Eoin Donnelly, Lee Cullen; Paul McCusker, Ryan Jones, Ryan Lyons; Eddie Courtney, Sean Quigley, Tomas Corrigan.
Cork manager Peadar Healy has made just one change ahead of their trip to Celtic Park against Derry. John O’Rourke starts in the half forward line replacing the injured Aidan Walsh.
Cork (NFL v Derry): Ken O’Halloran; Michael Shields, Tom Clancy, Kevin Crowley; Tomas Clancy, James Loughrey, Stephen Cronin; Ian Maguire, Ruairi Deane; John O’Rourke, Mark Collins, Kevin O’Driscoll; Colm O’Neill, Peter Kelleher, Paul Kerrigan.
Kevin Walsh has named an unchanged Galway side for their meeting with Down in Newry. The line-up includes centre forward Michael Daly who will captain the under 21s against Mayo just 24 hours earlier.
Galway (NFL v Down): Ruairi Lavelle; Luke Burke, David Walsh, Cathal Sweeney; Gary O’Donnell, Gareth Bradshaw, Johnny Heaney; Paul Conroy, Fiontan Ó Curraoin; Thomas Flynn, Michael Daly, Eamonn Brannigan; Gary Sice, Barry McHugh, Danny Cummins.
Limerick hurlers see seven changes for their clash with Galway in the Gaelic Grounds. Nickie Quaid claims back the goalkeeper jersey; Richie McCarthy, Mike Casey and Diarmuid Byrnes are names in defence; while David Dempsey, Peter Casey and Graeme Mulcahy start up front. Barry Hennessy, Stephen Cahill, Sean Finn, Dan Morrissey, Darragh O’Donovan, Kevin O’Brien and Colin Ryan lose out.
Limerick (NHL v Galway): Nickie Quaid; Richie English, Richie McCarthy, Mike Casey; Diarmuid Byrnes, Declan Hannon, Seamus Hickey; James Ryan, William O’Donoghue, Shane Dowling, Gearoid Hegarty, David Dempsey; Peter Casey, Kyle Hayes, Graeme Mulcahy.