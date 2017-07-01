TG4 Senior Provincial Ladies Football Finals 2017 will be streamed live on Youtube

The Ladies Gaelic Football Association and TG4 have announced a landmark agreement that will see the four TG4 Senior Provincial Football Finals 2017 streamed live via Youtube. This marks the first time that all four provincial finals will be available to watch live, free to view, worldwide.

The first match that will be streamed live will be the much anticipated TG4 Ulster Championship Final between defending champions, Monaghan, and Lidl NFL Division 1 finalists, Donegal, which will be played at Clones on Sunday, July 2nd at 3:45pm. This will be followed by the TG4 Connacht Senior Football Final between Galway and defending champions, Mayo, which takes place at Elvery’s MacHale Park at 4:30pm. The Ulster and Connacht finals will be streamed simultaneously to offer viewers a choice between both matches.

Saturday, July 8th will see the TG4 Munster Senior Football Championship final between Waterford and Kerry streamed live from Mallow at 3:45pm, the first Munster Senior Final that will not feature Cork since 2004. The final match to be streamed will be the TG4 Leinster Senior Championship Final on Sunday July 9th at 4:00pm. This final will see Westmeath take on a Dublin team that will be hoping to win their 6th Leinster Championship in a row.

Speaking about the streaming announcement LGFA CEO, Helen O’Rourke, said “We are delighted to announce that, in conjunction with our partners in TG4, we will be streaming the TG4 Provincial championships live. We are looking forward to 4 top class matches between 8 great teams and it is fitting that as broad an audience as possible has an opportunity to watch these great games.”

TG4 Ard Stiurthóir, Alan Esslemont, said “Our coverage of Peil na mBan over the past 17 seasons has won many plaudits and pioneered various technical enhancements. This latest innovation sees us providing worldwide access on YouTube of provincial finals that may well define the season for some of the leading teams. It really is a súil eile for this great sport and a great start to another momentous season of coverage by TG4.”

TG4 Ulster Senior Football Championship Final

Donegal v Monaghan, Clones, Sunday July 2nd, 3:45pm

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NgCQwOzi5Kw

TG4 Connacht Senior Football Championship Final

Galway v Mayo, Elvery’s MacHale Park, Sunday July 2nd, 4:30pm

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hLoAwjS6Qg4

TG4 Munster Senior Football Championship Final

Kerry v Waterford, Mallow, Saturday July 8th, 3:45pm

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3h7mGWcYJrg

TG4 Leinster Senior Football Championship Final

Dublin v Westmeath, Netwatch Cullen Park, Sunday July 9th, 4:00pm