Tony Keady former Galway hurler who passed away last year autobiography will be launched this coming Friday in the Loughrea Hotel and Spa at 7.30pm Hotel and Spa. The book called ‘The 110 Per Cent Legend, The Tony Keady Story’.

Liam Hayes a former All-Ireland winner with the Royals played a part in editing the book which is due to go on sale straight after the launch on Friday night.

Many stars of the hurling world will be at the launch which is co-hosted by the Keady family and Hero Books. Hurler of the Year 2017 Joe Canning will be in attendance, while Sunday Game analyst and former Galway All-Ireland winning manager Cyril Farrell will also be there on the night. In addition, other former stars of the game over the years will be in attendance to launch the book, former Galway manager and player Conor Hayes, Gerry McInerney and Anthony Cunningham will all give interviews, former Cork hurler Tomas Mulcahy will also be on as well as other familiar guests and friends of the late Tony Keady.

Liam Hayes began to write the book last year just before the passing of Tony, however, his wife, sons and daughters have decided to finish the story. The book it entitled 110% because he always wanted players to put their bodies on the line and to get every percent out of their performance. That drive, and commitment saw Tony win two All-Ireland’s in a row from 1987 to 1988, however, it was Galway’s first All-Ireland in 2017 since, but sadly the former Galway centre back passed away a month before his beloved Galway lifted Liam McCarthy for the first time in 29 years.