This weekends Live GAA Action includes five games live on TG4

TG4 have once come to the rescue of all us GAA followers in Ireland and abroad as they have announced they will televise a whole lot of games this coming weekend.

The broadcaster has announced it will show all four finals in division 1, 2, 3 and 4, as well as the National Hurling League semi-finals and the Croke Cup final all this weekend.

On Saturday TG4 will show the Division 4 final between Carlow and Laois live from Croke Park with a 3pm throw, this will be followed by Armagh v Fermanagh in the Division 3 football final live from Croke Park at 5pm. There is an added bonus for GAA followers though as the station has also announced it will show the Croke Cup Final between Athenry of Galway and St Kieran’s of Kilkenny, however this game will be only available to watch on the GAA Beo Youtube channel. Tipperary and Limerick at 7pm in the National League hurling semi-final then completes an excellent day of sport at 7pm live from Thurles.

On Sunday the broadcaster has announced they will also show three games. First up will be the Division 2 football final between Cavan and Roscommon live from Croke Park, throw in for this game is at 2pm. Then at 4pm, the Division 1 Final between Dublin and Galway will be shown live. The station will show deferred coverage of Wexford v Kilkenny, however, if you want to catch the game live you can again watch it on the GAA Beo Youtube channel.

That’s certainly my weekend sorted with 5 live games on TV and two live games on the Youtube channel. Enjoy the games wherever you are in world.