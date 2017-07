The GAA have announced that the two All-Ireland Hurling QF’s will be played on separate days on the weekend of the 22nd and 23rd of July.

The 22nd of July will hold the first intercounty game in the new Páirc Uí Chaoimh when Tipperary and Clare face off. The game will have a 3pm throw in.

The following day near neighbours Wexford and Waterford will also travel to Cork in the other QF on the 23rd. This game is scheduled to throw in at 4pm.