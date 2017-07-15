Tipperary v Armagh – Preview, team news, betting advice & live scores

Its a very first meeting of Tipperary and Armagh, we preview the match with team news and betting advice, start time 5pm Saturday.
2017 CHAMPIONSHIP
Down 0-15 Armagh 2-7 (Ulster quarter-final)
Armagh 0-20 Fermanagh 0-11 (Round 1 Qualifier)
Armagh 1-12 Westmeath 1-7 (Round 2 Qualifier) after extra-time
**
Cork 1-10 Tipperary 1-9 (Munster semi-final)
Tipperary 2-15 Cavan 0-18 Round 2 Qualifier)
*The last competitive clash between the counties was in the final round of the
Allianz League (Division 3) last April when Tipperary staged a great recovery
to win by 3-8 to 0-16 in the Athletic Grounds. Michael Quinlivan scored 3-1
from open play, helping Tipperary to a victory which secured promotion while
Armagh just missed out.
*Tipperary are bidding to reach Round 4 of the qualifiers for the third time in
four seasons, having previously got there in 2014 and 2016.
*Armagh last qualified for Round 4 of the qualifiers in 2014
Betting advice
Draw or Armagh
Team News
Tipperary (All-Ireland SFC v Armagh): Ciaran Kenrick; Willie Connors, Alan Campbell, Emmet Moloney; Bill Maher, Robbie Kiely, Jimmy Feehan; Liam Casey, George Hannigan; Josh Keane, Kevin O’Halloran, Brian Fox; Conor Sweeney, Jack Kennedy, Philip Austin.
Armagh (All-Ireland SFC v Tipperary): Blaine Hughes; James Morgan, Charlie Vernon, Mark Shields; Paul Hughes, Brendan Donaghy, Aidan Forker; Stephen Sheridan, Niall Grimley; Ciaran O’Hanlon, Anthony Duffy, Rory Grugan; Jamie Clarke, Andrew Murnin, Gavin McParland.