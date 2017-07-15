Tipperary v Armagh – Preview, team news, betting advice & live scores

Tipperary 2-15 Cavan 0-18 Round 2 Qualifier)

*The last competitive clash between the counties was in the final round of the

Allianz League (Division 3) last April when Tipperary staged a great recovery

to win by 3-8 to 0-16 in the Athletic Grounds. Michael Quinlivan scored 3-1

from open play, helping Tipperary to a victory which secured promotion while

Armagh just missed out.

*Tipperary are bidding to reach Round 4 of the qualifiers for the third time in

four seasons, having previously got there in 2014 and 2016.

*Armagh last qualified for Round 4 of the qualifiers in 2014