Tipperary v Dublin – Preview, team news, live scores & betting advice

LAST FIVE CHAMPIONSHIP CLASHES
2014: Tipperary 2-23 Dublin 0-16 (All-Ireland quarter-final)
2011: Tipperary 1-19 Dublin 0-18 (All-Ireland semi-final)
2007: Tipperary 1-20 Dublin 1-11 (All-Ireland qualifier)
1961: Tipperary 0-16 Dublin 1-12 (All-Ireland final
1930: Tipperary 2-7 Dublin 1-3 (All-Ireland final)
*Dublin are seeking their first championship win over Dublin for 100 years. In
what was their only ever success over the Premier county, Dublin represented
by Collegians, beat Tipperary, represented by Boherlahan, by 5-4 to 4-2 in the
All-Ireland final in Croke Park on 28 October 1917.
*The last championship meeting between the counties was in 2014 when
Tipperary won an All-Ireland quarter-final clash by 2-23 to 0-16 in Thurles.
*The counties met in the first round of this year’s Allianz League, when
Tipperary won by 1-24 to 1-8 in Croke Park.
Tipperary (All-Ireland SHC v Dublin): Daragh Mooney; Donagh Maher, Tomas Hamill, James Barry; Joe O’Dwyer, Ronan Maher, Padraic Maher; Brendan Maher, Michael Breen; Jason Forde, Patrick Maher, Dan McCormack; John O’Dwyer, Seamus Callanan, John McGrath.