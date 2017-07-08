Tipperary v Dublin – Preview, team news, live scores & betting advice

LAST FIVE CHAMPIONSHIP CLASHES

2014: Tipperary 2-23 Dublin 0-16 (All-Ireland quarter-final)

2011: Tipperary 1-19 Dublin 0-18 (All-Ireland semi-final)

2007: Tipperary 1-20 Dublin 1-11 (All-Ireland qualifier)

1961: Tipperary 0-16 Dublin 1-12 (All-Ireland final

1930: Tipperary 2-7 Dublin 1-3 (All-Ireland final)

*Dublin are seeking their first championship win over Dublin for 100 years. In

what was their only ever success over the Premier county, Dublin represented

by Collegians, beat Tipperary, represented by Boherlahan, by 5-4 to 4-2 in the

All-Ireland final in Croke Park on 28 October 1917.

*The last championship meeting between the counties was in 2014 when

Tipperary won an All-Ireland quarter-final clash by 2-23 to 0-16 in Thurles.

*The counties met in the first round of this year’s Allianz League, when

Tipperary won by 1-24 to 1-8 in Croke Park.

