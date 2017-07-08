Home / GAA / Tipperary v Dublin – Preview, team news, live scores & betting advice

Tipperary v Dublin – Preview, team news, live scores & betting advice

By
Updated: July 8, 2017
seamus callananan youtube

All-Ireland champions Tipperary play Dublin in the hurling qualifiers, we preview the match with team news and live score updates. 

This will be the 11th championship game between the counties, with Tipperary having won eight to Dublin’s one with one draw from the previous ten. Tipperary will need an easy win if they are to get back as a favourite to win the 2017 Liam McCarthy Cup.
2017 CHAMPIONSHIP
Galway 2-28 Dublin 1-17 (Leinster quarter-final)
Dublin 2-28 Laois 1-15 (All-Ireland qualifiers)
**
Cork 2-27 Tipperary 1-26 (Munster quarter-final)
Tipperary 2-18 Westmeath 0-15 (All-Ireland qualifier)


LAST FIVE CHAMPIONSHIP CLASHES
2014: Tipperary 2-23 Dublin 0-16 (All-Ireland quarter-final)
2011: Tipperary 1-19 Dublin 0-18 (All-Ireland semi-final)
2007: Tipperary 1-20 Dublin 1-11 (All-Ireland qualifier)
1961: Tipperary 0-16 Dublin 1-12 (All-Ireland final
1930: Tipperary 2-7 Dublin 1-3 (All-Ireland final)
*Dublin are seeking their first championship win over Dublin for 100 years. In
what was their only ever success over the Premier county, Dublin represented
by Collegians, beat Tipperary, represented by Boherlahan, by 5-4 to 4-2 in the
All-Ireland final in Croke Park on 28 October 1917.
*The last championship meeting between the counties was in 2014 when
Tipperary won an All-Ireland quarter-final clash by 2-23 to 0-16 in Thurles.
*The counties met in the first round of this year’s Allianz League, when
Tipperary won by 1-24 to 1-8 in Croke Park.
Team News
Tipperary - Jason Forde and John McGrath come into the team
Tipperary (All-Ireland SHC v Dublin): Daragh Mooney; Donagh Maher, Tomas Hamill, James Barry; Joe O’Dwyer, Ronan Maher, Padraic Maher; Brendan Maher, Michael Breen; Jason Forde, Patrick Maher, Dan McCormack; John O’Dwyer, Seamus Callanan, John McGrath.
Dublin - 

Betting Advice
Tipp could win this by 20pts if they score goals.

