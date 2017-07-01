Tipperary v Westmeath – Preview, team news & betting advice

This should see a big win for Tipperary against Westnmeath, we preview the match, with stats and team news. Throw in 5pm.

TIPPERARY v WESTMEATH



They meet for the first time in the championship.



Tipperary lost to Cork (2-27 to 1-26) in this year’s Munster quarter-final.



Westmeath have had four games in this year’s championship, losing to

Laois (1-23 to 2-17) and Kerry (0-20 to 2-12) and beating Meath by 1-18

to 0-19 in the Leinster ‘round robin’. They later lost to Offaly by 4-15 to

1-20 in the Leinster quarter-final.



Tipperary were last in the All-Ireland qualifiers in 2014 when they beat

Galway and Offaly. They beat Dublin in the All-Ireland quarter-final,

Cork in the semi-final and lost to Kilkenny in a replayed final.



Westmeath lost to Limerick by 1-24 to 0-18 in last year’s qualifiers.

2017 ALL-IRELAND HURLING CHAMPIONSHIPS

MUNSTER

May 21: First round: Cork 2-27 Tipperary 1-26, Semple Stadium.

June 4: Semi-final: Clare 3-17 Limerick 2-16, Semple Stadium.

June 18: Semi-final: Cork 0-23 Waterford 1-15, Semple Stadium.

July 9: Final: Clare v Cork, Semple Stadium





Team News

Westmeath (All-Ireland SHC v Tipperary): Paddy Carroll; Shane Power, Tommy Doyle, Gary Greville; Aaron Craig, Paul Greville, Liam Varley; Aonghus Clarke; Robbie Greville; Joey Boyle, Killian Doyle, Derek McNicholas; Allan Devine, Niall Mitchell, Niall O’Brien.

Subs: Paddy Maloney, Conor Shaw, Cormac Boyle, Darragh Egerton, Kieran Duncan, Jack Galvin, Shane McGovern, Alan Cox, Brendan Murtagh, Mick Heeney, Feidhlim Burke.

Tipperary (SHC v Westmeath): Daragh Mooney; Donagh Maher, Tomas Hamill, James Barry; Joe O’Dwyer, Ronan Maher, Padraic Maher; Brendan Maher, Noel McGrath; Dan McCormack, Patrick Maher, Michael Breen; John O’Dwyer, Seamus Callanan, Niall O’Meara.

Throw in at Semple Stadium is 5pm.

Betting advice

We are going for the unders again here, get on the under 52.5pts