Tipperary’s Best Hurling Team Since 1999

With the big match in Semple Stadium on Saturday night and after looking at Kilkenny’s top team under Cody, what about those who represented Tipperary during that period. SportsNewsIRELAND picks its top 15 Premier hurlers and we’ve left some well-known names out.

BRENDAN CUMMINS – Darren Gleeson has proved an able replacement but Cummins’ presence for Tipperary was inspiring over 73 championship appearances.

CATHAL BARRETT – Still only 23, Barrett picked up his first All-Star in 2016 but has made a major impact in the defence since his debut in 2014.

PAUL CURRAN – Described as a leader and inspiration to a generation of Tipperary hurlers, Curran won multiple titles over 15 years including the 2010 All-Ireland.

MICHAEL CAHILL – The holder of six All-Ireland titles in minor, under 21 and senior with the county, he also won six domestic crowns with Thurles Sarsfields.

BRENDAN MAHER – After Tipperary’s stunning success in last year’s final against Kilkenny, Maher became the first man since Brian Cody to captain minor and senior winning teams.

CONOR O’MAHONY – An assuring presence in Tipperary’s defence over 15 years, the two-time All-Star was also a league winner in 2008.

PADRAIC MAHER – The new senior captain led his county to the All-Ireland under 21 title in 2010 and has led by example in his performances this year.

SHANE McGRATH – The Munster Hurler of the Year in 2008, the former captain won two All-Stars over a decade long career for the blue and gold.

PAUL KELLY – Another long campaigner for Tipperary, over 13 years, his consistency in defence and attack included two All-Ireland wins.

JOHN O’DWYER – ‘Bubbles’ was denied the All-Ireland winning score by Hawkeye in 2014 but returned two years later to score 1-5 in the decider.

PATRICK MAHER – ‘Bonnar’ is currently serving an army peacekeeping mission in the Golan Heights but his work rate will be essential in Tipperary’s summer plans.

LAR CORBETT – Made his debut as a 19-year-old in 2001, he was the main man in 2010 scoring a hat-trick in the All-Ireland Final.

NOEL McGRATH – His greatest battle was won off-the-field against cancer, McGrath made an amazing return to inter-county action including an All-Ireland win.

SEAMUS CALLANAN – How he hasn’t won Hurler of the Year yet is a major talking point, his 2015 hat-trick against Galway was followed by nine points from play in last year’s final.

EOIN KELLY – Tipperary’s attacking general is a modern-day legend. After winning six All-Stars, he retired in 2014 totalling 21-368 in 63 championship games.