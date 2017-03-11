Tony Kelly in Favour of Scrapping Provincial Hurling Championships

Former hurler of the year Tony Kelly has stated that he wouldn’t be against the scrapping of the Munster hurling championship in favour of a ‘Super 8’ model like what was recently introduced at GAA Congress for football.

The Clare man, who will line out with Ballyea in the All-Ireland senior club hurling final against Dublin’s Cuala on St. Patrick’s Day has welcomed the movement of the All-Ireland finals to August but can see the imbalance created by only having five hurling matches in the latter summer months as opposed to 19 for football.

“I can understand why it isn’t (happening),” said Kelly. “I can understand why winning a Munster championship would be a massive thing for us because of the competition that’s there. But if you were comparing it to Dublin winning the Leinster championship in football… from my looking in from the outside, I don’t think it’s their goal.

“In Munster, of all the hurling teams, I don’t think it’s their overall goal either. It’s a massive achievement to win it but their overall goal is to get to Croke Park and to win the All-Ireland. So, I wouldn’t have an objection if they did get rid of the Munster championship and had an all-out proper All-Ireland series ran off, with everyone in it.”

“We don’t have as many hurling teams as they do in football but I think something like that would really benefit hurling. If you look at Division 1A in hurling right now and how tight it is, if you had something like that in the middle of the championship, I think it would be a really good championship.”