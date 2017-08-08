Tyrone Seal Semi-Finals Place In All Ireland Football Championship

Tyrone made light work of Armagh their Ulster rivals by thrashing them by 18 point margin and are now one of the betting favorites to go all the way.

It was an impressive victory to reach the All Ireland Semi Finals Football Championship and if the team can maintain this type of form, they have a great chance of going all the way.

The quarter-finals victory was earned through a penalty in the first half scored by Peter Harte. The scorer was replaced by David Mulgrew who impressed when he came on. He managed to add a further two goals in the second half of the game.

They will be the bookmaker’s underdogs in the semi-final as they face the current holders Dublin. If they can pass that test though, they are in with a real good chance of winning the Ireland Football Championship.

Tyrone player Cathal McCarron received two yellow cards and was sent off but will not miss the semi-finals. It was worse for Armagh who lost three players during the quarter finals due to black cards and was one of the main reasons they were not able to give a better account of themselves. The best bookmakers expected Armagh to give Tyrone a closer game and they were 4-1. The team had an off day though and in the end, it was an easy win for Tyrone.

The two goals in the second half by David Mulgrew killed of the game and took away all of the steam from their rivals. The semi-final place was secured with ease but they will not have it all their own way against Dublin. They will need to play at the top of their game if they are going to beat the current holders along with a bit of luck.

The victory again Armagh means that they have already done better than last year as they were knocked out by Mayo in the quarter finals. They got off to a flyer with a point scored by Colm Cavanagh within the first minute of play. Soon after two more were added by Mark Bradley which demoralized their rivals. They will hope that in the next round they will be able to get off to such a great start again.

After further points were added by Sean Cavanagh and Tiernan McCann the lead was stretched to a huge eight points. There was no chance that Armagh was going to be able to pull it back which means for an easy game for Tyrone.

It has been an easy road so far for Tyrone to the semi-finals and they have been the bookmaker’s favorites with all the best betting sites for each of their games so far in the competition. They will be the undergods though on the 27th of August when they face Dublin. It is likely that the winner of that match will be the favorites to win the All Ireland Football Championship 2017.

