Tyrone v Armagh – Preview, team news, betting advice – Start time 4pm

2011: Tyrone 2-13 Armagh 0-13 (All-Ireland Round 3 qualifier)

2009: Tyrone 2-10 Armagh 1-10 (Ulster quarter-final)

2005: Tyrone 1-13 Armagh 1-12 (All-Ireland semi-final)

****

TYRONE IN QUARTER-FINALS

Tyrone have played in thirteen quarter-finals, winning six, losing six and drawing one.

2016: Mayo 0-13 Tyrone 0-12

2015: Tyrone 0-18 Monaghan 0-14

2013: Tyrone 0-14 Monaghan 0-12

2011: Dublin 0-22 Tyrone 0-15

2010: Dublin 1-15 Tyrone 0-13

2009: Tyrone 0-16 Kildare 1-11

2008: Tyrone 3-14 Dublin 1-8

2007: Meath 1-13 Tyrone 2-8

2005: Tyrone 2-18 Dublin 1-14 (replay)

2005: Tyrone 1-14 Dublin 1-14 (draw)

2004: Mayo 0-16 Tyrone 1-9

2003: Tyrone 1-21 Fermanagh 0-5

2001: Derry 1-9 Tyrone 0-7

ARMAGH IN QUARTER-FINALS

This will be their ninth appearance in the quarter-finals, having won three, drawn one and lost four of their previous eight appearances.

2014: Donegal 1-12 Armagh 1-11

2008: Wexford 1-14 Armagh 0-12

2006: Kerry 3-15 Armagh 1-13

2005: Armagh 2-17 Laois 1-11

2004: Fermanagh 0-12 Armagh 0-11

2003: Armagh 0-15 Laois 0-13

2002: Armagh 1-16 Sligo 0-17 (replay)

2002: Armagh 2-9 Sligo 0-15 (draw)

*Mickey Harte will be leading Tyrone into the All-Ireland quarter-finals for the 13 th time. They won six, lost five and drew one of the previous twelve. His championship record against Armagh is: Played 8, Won 5, Drew 1, Lost 2.

*Tyrone last reached the All-Ireland semi-final in 2015; Armagh last reached the last four in 2005.