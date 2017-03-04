Tyrone vs Monaghan (7pm Healy Park) – Preview and Live score updates

An expenses row hasn’t helped Tyrone’s preparations for this Saturday’s league clash as both teams put their unbeaten runs on the line.

With the Red Hands county team costs revealed to be the third lowest in Ulster at £412,000 for 2016 and players like Sean Cavanagh and Ronan McNamee commenting on late payment of expenses and a £15 individual charge for sundry items, supporters will hope this won’t derail momentum as they chase a first Sam Maguire since 2008.

Tyrone’s All-Ireland ended in 2008 to Mayo (whose team costs reach €1.6 million) but they have begun this league drawing with Dublin after opening with a victory over Roscommon. Storm Ewan rendered Healy Park unplayable last Sunday for their meeting with Cavan but they’ll aim for two home wins to push for a final place.

Niall Morgan in goal; McNamee and Cathal McCarron in defence; Colm Cavanagh in midfield and Niall Sludden up front have been the top performers for Mickey Harte’s charges this year. And their last meeting with Monaghan was the 2015 championship quarter-final when they were 0-18 to 0-14 winners.

That spring, Monaghan travelled to Healy Park and came out comfortable 1-13 to 0-9 victors. Goals for Jack McCarron and Gavin Doogan allowed the Farney men to overturn a slow start against Kerry last week to win 2-8 to 1-10. The full back line of Fintan Kelly, Ryan and Drew Wylie kept their opponents scoreless from play while Conor McManus contributed two points.

Tyrone are strong favourites at 2/5 with Monaghan priced at 5/2. The draw is available at 8/1. Mickey Harte’s men haven’t played in three weeks but will be determined to show their efforts against Dublin can be maintained.

Verdict: Tyrone