U21 Hurling results – Limerick under 21’s ruin Rebels grand slam dream

Limerick Crushed Cork’s hopes of landing a trio of Munster titles when claimed a narrow victory in the under 21 Hurling final.

Despite holding a big lead early on when they had a 0-7 to 0-0 advantage the Slaneysiders could never quite shake off their opponents and were holding on at the end.

Cork corner forward Tim O’Mahony nabbed a late goal in the first half to keep his team in touch as they trailed 0-11 to 1-4 with Limerick playing with a considerable breeze.

Despite having the strong wind at their backs in the second half the Rebels could not quite reel in the hosts and they hung on with Aaron Gillane hitting two crucial late frees.

Its Limerick’s second Munster title in three years and they will now go on to a semi final against Galway hoping to repeat the heroics of their 2015 All Ireland win and they have every chance of doing so with seven of the last eight Munster winners going all the way.

Cork on the other hand will look on with regret and will feel it’s a game they could have won and they can only wonder what way the game could have went if they had senior stalwarts Darragh Fitzgibbon and Luke Meade available.

A side note to the game was the performance of referee Rory McGann which garnered plenty of attention afterwards with a lot of Cork people not best pleased with his performance.

Scorers for Limerick: Aaron Gillane 0-5 (0-5f), Barry Nash, Thomas Grimes, Ronan Lynch (0-2f) and Peter Casey 0-2 each, Mike Mackey and Tom Morrissey 0-1 each.

Scorers for Cork: Tim O’Mahony 1-1, Shane Kingston 0-3, Declan Dalton 0-2 (0-2f), Michael O’Halloran 0-1.

Limerick: E McNamara; S Finn, D Fanning, D Joy; R Lynch, K Hayes, T Grimes; C Ryan, R Hanley; A Gillane, M Mackey, C Lynch; B Nash, P Casey, T Morrissey. Subs: P Ahern for Casey (43), C Boylan for Mackey (47), B Murphy for Morrissey (56), L Lyons for Hanley (60+2).

Cork: P Collins; D Griffin, E Murphy, J Cashman; S O’Donoghue, M Coleman, D Browne; D Lowney, P Leopold; C O’Leary, M O’Halloran, S Kingston; D Dalton, R O’Flynn, T O’Mahony. Subs: J O’Connor for O’Leary (40), D O’Neill for Lowney (56), J Looney for O’Mahony (57), C Cahalane for Cashman (60+2).