Video – Over 2000 kids play All Britain Championships GAA in London

History was made in London over the weekend when the ABCs (All Britain Championships) broke their own attendance record with 2062 boys and girls taking part.

The sixth year of the event saw new schools and clubs travelling from all over England and Wales. ‘It’s absolutely fantastic, the potential is boundless’, says ABC Chairman Michael Kingston, who was particularly delighted to see an increase in girls taking part and new players from non-Irish backgrounds. Brendan Brien (Secretary of the Provincial Council of Britain GAA), Tom Mohan (Tir Chonaill Gaels Chairman), Mark Mythen and Martin Harrell (Fr Murphy’s Hurling), and Tony Griffin (Parnells) all feature in this review.