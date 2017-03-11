Video – The Top 10 greatest comebacks in GAA history

SportsNewsIRELAND looks at the greatest comebacks witnessed in Gaelic Games history, we have video highlights of the matches.

10. Kildare football vs Dublin 2000 – Dublin looked in cruise control in the Leinster Football Final leading by seven points at half-time. But two goals in two minutes for Kildare completely turned this tie on its head.

9. Waterford hurling vs Cork 2004 – Considered one of the greatest games of the modern era, Cork led 1-14 to 2-8 at half-time against a stiff breeze and the Deise had John Mullane sent-off. Paul Flynn struck a second free to the net for Waterford and the 14 men came back.

8. Meath football vs Mayo 1996 – In both the draw and replay, Mayo led by six points but couldn’t finish it. A Colm Coyle delivery bouncing over the bar rescued it for Meath the first day. Goals for Trevor Giles and Tommy Dowd won Sam for Sean Boylan’s men in the replay.

7. Offaly football vs Kerry 1982 – The stuff of legends! Kerry were cruising towards their fifth consecutive All-Ireland title before two Matt Connor points gave the Faithful County. And then Seamus Darby scored that goal and the rest is history.

6. Westmeath football vs Meath 2015 – The Lake County had never beaten the Royals and didn’t look like winning this Leinster semi-final when they trailed by 10 points at half-time. But a stunning renaissance after the break secured one of their greatest days.

5. Wexford football vs Meath 2008 – In the Leinster quarter-final, Meath were in sight of the final four leading by 10 points with 20 minutes remaining. Redmond Barry and PJ Banville struck goals in Wexford’s fightback before Mattie Forde’s winner gave them 2-14 to 2-13 victory.

4. Cork Ladies vs Dublin 2014 – The dominant team of the decade showed their ruthless streak with this amazing turnaround. Dublin led by 10 points entering the final quarter but Rhona Ni Bhuchailla and Eimear Scally grabbed Cork goals before Geraldine O’Flynn’s point secured Cork’s four-in-a-row.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GeIwhCQVqGA

3. Galway hurling vs Kilkenny 2014 – A game that had eight goals, two penalties and Henry Shefflin and Joe Canning exchanged scores, Galway trailed by nine points with four minutes left. Canning set up Conor Cooney for a consolation goal and in rapid fashion, The Tribesmen came back to draw it.

2. Mayo football vs Dublin 2006 – How they could do with a psychological boost like this. ‘Hillgate’ dominated the pre-match talk but Dublin looked set for an All-Ireland final when they led 2-11 to 0-10. But Mayo fired back with Ciaran McDonald getting the winner to book their place in the decider.

1. Offaly hurling vs Limerick 1994 – Limerick’s first All-Ireland in 21 years looked won before Johnny Dooley stepped over an Offaly free with five minutes left. Trailing by five points, his gamble paid off hitting the net and Offaly would score 2-5 unanswered to win by six.