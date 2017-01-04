Walsh Cup Hurling Result – Dublin beat Carlow

It was the first GAA match of 2017 and Dublin hurlers got the perfect result against Carlow in the Walsh Cup.

Dublin 2-17 Carlow 1-13



Dublin had run into a 0-05 lead but Carlow got back into the match when Chris Nolan hit the back of the net after 14minutes. But the 1-03 to 0-05 lead did not last long when Cian O’Sullivan hit a super goal on 17minutes.

Dublin lead 1-10 to 0-06 with Donal Burke (Dublin) and Dennis Murphy (Carlow) the hitting over plenty free pucks.

The sides traded scores in the second half with Denis Muphy leading the way for Carlow before having to go off with a shoulder injury. Jack Kavanagh(Carlow) & Liam Rushe (Dublin) both got straight red cards near the end of the game when Dublin lead by 3pts. Then Alex Quinn hit the back of the net for Dublin after some shocking Carlow defending.

Fergal Whitely got the last score of the match for Dublin who ran out 7pt winners over Carlow.

Walsh Cup round 1

Dublin 2-17 1-13 Carlow, Parnell Park Result

Live Commentary

9:12pm Its all over Dublin with by 7pts, Dublin 2-17 Carlow 1-13.

9:11pm Fergal Whitely puts hits the last point of the match for Dublin.

9:08pm Huge blow for Carlow as Denis Murphy goes off with a shoulder injury.

9:04pm Alex Quinn hits the back of the net for Dublin, they now lead 2-15 to 1-13. It was poor defending by Carlow.

9:01pm Jack Kavanagh (Carlow) & Liam Rushe (Dublin) are both sent off.

8:56pm Much needed point for Dublin, they are back to 3pts ahead. Fox hits a 65.

8:55pm Its Denis Murphy again, now Dublin 1-14 Carlow 1-12.

8:53pm Carlow are right back in the match, Denis Murphy hits over another free. There are three between the sides.

8:52pm Paul Coady gets Carlow back to within 4pts. Its 1-14 to 1-10

8:48pm Denis Murphy hits over a point for Carlow.

8:45pm Ben Quinn puts Dublin 6pts ahead.

8:40pm Its Dublin 1-12 Carlow 1-07 thanks to a point from Sean McGrath

8:38pm Fox free puts Dublin 4pts ahead.

8:33pm Denis Murphy opens the second half scoring from a free for Carlow.

8:32pm Second half underway in Parnell Park.

8:15pm Denis Murphy hits over the last score of the first half as Dublin lead Carlow 1-10 to 1-06.

8:11pm Carlow concede another free and McGibb hits it over, they now trail 1-10 to 1-05.

8:09pm Donal Burke hits over a free after getting fouled. Its now 1-09 to 1-05

8:06pm Its another free from Denis Murphy for Carlow.

8:03pm Donal Burke with his 2nd point of the night for Dublin.

8:00pm Denis Murphy free gets Carlow back to within 1pt. Its 1-05 to 1-04

7:58pm Cian O’Sullivan GOAL puts Dublin 2pts ahead.

7:56pm John Michael Nolan gives Carlow the lead.

7:54pm Its all level in Parnell Park thanks to GOAL from Chris Nolan, its 0-05 to 1-02.

7:50pm Denis Murphy hits over two quick free pucks for Carlow and McGibb free for Dublin leaves its 0-05 to 0-02.

7:48pm Fox & McGibb point for Dublin, they now lead by 4pts to no score. McGibbs point was from a super sideline cut.

7:46pm Maher doubles the lead for the Dublin hurlers.

7:43pm Donal Burke is fouled and knocks over the free himself. Early lead for Dublin hurlers over Carlow in the Walsh Cup.

7:41pm Match underway

7:30pm Its ten minutes to throw in at Parnell Park as Dublin v Carlow has been delayed by 10min due to crash on the M50.