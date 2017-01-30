Walsh Cup Hurling Semi-Final – Kilkenny beat Wexford

Debutant Alan Murphy was the match maker in New Ross on Sunday when his 73rd minute winning free proved the difference as Kilkenny qualified to face Galway in the Walsh Cup final next weekend.

Kilkenny 0-15 Wexford 0-14

Murphy, keeper Eoin’s younger brother, concluded with 10 points after being a late inclusion but Wexford still had chances to win it.

Cathal Dunbar forced an excellent save from Richie Reid 60 seconds later at the expense of a 65. Lee Chin, who was Wexford’s top scorer on nine points, couldn’t direct the resulting placed ball to force extra-time and Brian Cody’s charges survived.

Kilkenny made the brighter start leading 0-4 to 0-1 after 14 minutes with Murphy converting three frees and Pat Lyng raising a flag. Eoin Moore opened Wexford’s account before Chin and Matthew O’Hanlon reduced arrears. Jack O’Connor would get a fourth for Davy Fitzgerald’s team before half-time but two more Murphy frees and Lyng’s second had Kilkenny 0-7 to 0-4 ahead.

They stretched that margin immediately after the restart when Conor Martin found the target but Wexford got to grips with the encounter. Four unanswered points through Chin (3) and an O’Connor sideline levelled for the first time before Kilkenny went 0-13 to 0-10 ahead with 12 minutes remaining through Murphy (3), Cillian Buckley and captain Paddy Deegan.

Two Chins frees ensured Wexford stayed in touch with further points from Podge Doran and Chin leaving one between them. Murphy pointed again but the Slaneysiders finished strongly. Two Chin placed balls had the sides at 0-14 apiece entering injury time.

It was in this competition four years ago, that Wexford last beat Kilkenny but Murphy gave the Noresiders the edge before Dunbar’s shot and Chin’s miss allowed Kilkenny the win.

Scorers:

Kilkenny – Alan Murphy 0-10, Pat Lyng 0-2, Cillian Buckley 0-1, Conor Martin 0-1, Paddy Deegan 0-1.

Wexford – Lee Chin 0-9, Jack O’Connor 0-2, Eoin Moore 0-1, Matthew O’Hanlon 0-1, Podge Doran 0-1.