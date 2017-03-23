Wednesday GAA round up & results – Under 21 Wins for Sligo, Dublin and Donegal

It was a busy night of GAA on Wednesday night, with three high-profile u21 semi-finals, we seen wins for Lifo, Dublin and Donegal.

Sligo 1-13 Roscommon 0-13 (Connacht under 21 Football Semi-Final)

Sligo’s hopes of a first ever Connacht under 21 title took a step closer in Kiltoom as Jodie O’Reilly’s goal on 47 minutes proved the crucial score. The Yeats County’s first final since 2012 was secured after they overturned a 0-6 to 0-4 interval deficit with man of the match Darragh Cummins getting four scores along with Paddy O’Connor. John Gannon, Hubert Darcy and Jamie Fahy pointed for Roscommon but after receiving Kyle Cawley’s pass, O’Reilly’s major was the difference.

Dublin 2-10 Longford 0-9 (Leinster under 21 Football Semi-Final)

Dublin will face Offaly in the Leinster Final after a dominant third quarter in Mullingar. Cuala hurling star Con O’Callaghan quickly turned his hand to football skills scoring 2-5. The Metropolitans led 0-4 to 0-3 at half-time with David McGivney and Rian Brady on target for Longford. But O’Callaghan capitalised on two mistakes before 39 minutes to give Dessie Farrell’s four-in-a-row provincial chasers their win.

Donegal 0-18 Tyrone 1-9 (Ulster under 21 Football Quarter-Final Replay)

Donegal made no mistake in this Ulster quarter-final victory in Ballybofey thanks to late points for Michael Langan, Jamie Brennan, Michael Carroll and Cian Mulligan. Ryan Coleman scored a 13th minute Tyrone goal as the sides were level 1-5 to 0-8 at half-time. But with Michael McKernan and Nathan Donnelly dismissed in the closing stages, Tyrone’s campaign ended.

Tyrone 1-12 Donegal 1-10 (National Hurling League)

A tempestuous National Hurling League affair saw Tyrone produce victory in Garvaghy. Damien Casey’s late goal gave the Red Hands the win in a contest that saw five red cards. Donegal led with Stephen Gillespie’s major before Casey’s late 1-1. Jack O’Loughlin, Joe Boyle and Lee Henderson saw the line for the Tir Cona