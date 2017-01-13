Welsh Rugby legend Shane Williams scores 4 points in GAA Debut

After recently joining up with Glenswilly as part of AIB’s ‘The Toughest Trade’ series, Shane Williams last night made a rather impressive start to his Gaelic football career.

Lining out for the reigning Donegal senior football champs, Williams and co. took on local side St. Mary’s Convoy in a challenge contest.

The conditions were less than ideal, with the teams braving a full blown blizzard in order to compete.

But the torrid weather did not stop the Welsh all-time leading try scorer from putting on a show, with Williams notching 0-4 in a performance described as ‘magic’.

One onlooker even managed to snap a video of the Welsh wing wizard slotting over a free kick during last night’s game:

As part of the ‘trade’, Donegal captain Michael Murphy has also taken his talents abroad, linking up with French Top 14 Rugby side Claremont Auvergne.