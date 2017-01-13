Welsh Rugby legend Shane Williams scores 4 points in GAA Debut

After recently joining up with Glenswilly as part of AIB’s ‘The Toughest Trade’ series, Shane Williams last night made a rather impressive start to his Gaelic football career.
Lining out for the reigning Donegal senior football champs, Williams and co. took on local side St. Mary’s Convoy in a challenge contest.
The conditions were less than ideal, with the teams braving a full blown blizzard in order to compete.
Tropical conditions here in Donegal for @ShaneWilliams11‘ Gaelic football debut with @GaaGlenswilly for @AIB_GAA‘s #TheToughest Trade pic.twitter.com/Capsrnyndr
— Rachel Solon (@RachelSolon) January 12, 2017
But the torrid weather did not stop the Welsh all-time leading try scorer from putting on a show, with Williams notching 0-4 in a performance described as ‘magic’.
Magic debut by @ShaneWilliams11 who chipped in with 0-04 in difficult conditions #legend #TheToughest trade pic.twitter.com/xRpiri8iLp
— Glenswilly GAA (@GaaGlenswilly) January 12, 2017
One onlooker even managed to snap a video of the Welsh wing wizard slotting over a free kick during last night’s game:
@ShaneWilliams11 putting over a free kick for @GaaGlenswilly @AIB_GAA @RTEsport @donegalgaa pic.twitter.com/6ptNImRXo7
— Dermot Gillespie (@lashed4ever) January 13, 2017
As part of the ‘trade’, Donegal captain Michael Murphy has also taken his talents abroad, linking up with French Top 14 Rugby side Claremont Auvergne.