Wexford v Kilkenny, 2pm, Sunday – Hurling League Semi-Final Preview

Wexford v Kilkenny, 2pm, Sunday, Wexford Park

Wexford Park will play host to the second of this weekend’s league semi-final when old foes Wexford and Kilkenny battle it out for a place in the league final against either Tipperary or Limerick on the 8th of April. Both teams have met each other a few times already this year with Wexford winning the Walsh Cup meeting between the sides and Kilkenny narrowly winning the league meeting. The sides will also face each other in the championship also.

To the game itself, the bookmakers basically have the odds at 50/50 with both sides 10/11 or 11/10 to claim the spoils. A win for Davy Fitzgerald will be massive and it will do likewise for Brian Cody and Kilkenny. I can see the game been physical and end to end so it would be a game worth going to even if you don’t support either teams. Kilkenny will look to the ever-impressive TJ Reid, Cillian Buckley and Walter Walsh, but players like Martin Keoghan and Richie Leahy could also have big roles to play.

Davy Fitzgerald will have been delighted with his team’s performance against the reigning All-Ireland Champions Galway in the semi-final. Rory O’Connor was superb in that game, while Liam Ryan and Conor McDonald also played quite well. I expect them to be well up for this game here. In terms of odds, Wexford are 10/11, Kilkenny are 11/10, with the draw priced up at 8/1 which could be the value bet of the day. Other markets that look good are Wexford to win by 1-3 points at 7/2 and Kilkenny to win by 1-3 points also at 7/2.

