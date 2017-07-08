Wexford v Monaghan – Preview, team news, live scores & betting advice

Big match for Wexford and Monaghan, both will be hoping for a run in the qualifiers, we have team news and live scores.
Wexford (All-Ireland SFC v Monaghan): Shane Roche; Brian Malone, Jim Rossiter, Michael Furlong; Eoghan Nolan, Joey Wadding, Tiarnan Rossiter; Daithi Waters, Naomhan Rossiter; Kevin O’Grady, Ben Brosnan, Adrian Flynn; Ciaran Lyng, Conor Carty, PJ Banville.
Subs: Conor Swaine, James Stafford, Paul Curtis, John Leacy, Jake Firman, Colm Kehoe, Ronan Devereux, Micky Dwyer, Niall Hughes, John Tubritt, Donal Shanley.
Monaghan (SFC v Wexford): Rory Beggan; Fintan Kelly, Drew Wylie, Ryan Wylie; Colin Walshe, Vinny Corey, Neil McAdam; Kieran Hughes, Karl O’Connell; Darren Hughes, Kieran Duffy, Owen Duffy; Conor McCarthy, Jack McCarron, Conor McManus.
