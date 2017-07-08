Wexford v Monaghan – Preview, team news, live scores & betting advice

Big match for Wexford and Monaghan, both will be hoping for a run in the qualifiers, we have team news and live scores.

They meet for the third time in the qualifiers, having clashed in 2005 and 2006,

winning one each.

2017 CHAMPIONSHIP

Carlow 2-17 Wexford 2-13 (Leinster 1

st

round)

Wexford 0-12 Limerick 0-11 (Qualifiers – Round 1)

***

Monaghan 1-15 Cavan 0-15 (Ulster quarter-final)

Down 1-14 Monaghan 0-15 (Ulster semi-final)

*Seamus ‘Banty’ McEnaney, who is in his first season as Wexford manager,

will be plotting against his native county whom he previously managed from

2005 to 2010. During that time Wexford and Monaghan twice clashed in the

All-Ireland qualifiers, with each winning once. Monaghan won in 2005 (0-17 to

0-12) while Wexford won in 2006 (0-8 to 0-6)

Team News

Wexford – They play the same side that beat Limerick

Wexford (All-Ireland SFC v Monaghan): Shane Roche; Brian Malone, Jim Rossiter, Michael Furlong; Eoghan Nolan, Joey Wadding, Tiarnan Rossiter; Daithi Waters, Naomhan Rossiter; Kevin O’Grady, Ben Brosnan, Adrian Flynn; Ciaran Lyng, Conor Carty, PJ Banville. Subs: Conor Swaine, James Stafford, Paul Curtis, John Leacy, Jake Firman, Colm Kehoe, Ronan Devereux, Micky Dwyer, Niall Hughes, John Tubritt, Donal Shanley. Monaghan (SFC v Wexford): Rory Beggan; Fintan Kelly, Drew Wylie, Ryan Wylie; Colin Walshe, Vinny Corey, Neil McAdam; Kieran Hughes, Karl O’Connell; Darren Hughes, Kieran Duffy, Owen Duffy; Conor McCarthy, Jack McCarron, Conor McManus. Betting Advice This could go to extra time so small bet at 9/1 on the draw



