Golf: Provisional Britain & Ireland squad for 2018 Curtis Cup in USA

An initial Britain and Ireland squad of 14 players has been announced by The R&A ahead of next year’s Curtis Cup match being played at Quaker Ridge, New York.

Leona Maguire, who is currently the number one woman golfer in the World Amateur Golf Rankings leads a group from Ireland which also includes Paula Grant, a former R&A Foundation scholar, Olivia Mehaffey, a 2016 team member, and Annabel Wilson. Maguire won the 2017 Ladies British Amateur Championship at Pyle & Kenfig, while Mehaffey had wins at the Irish Women’s Open Stroke Play Championship and Welsh Ladies Open Stroke Play Championship in 2016.

Lily May Humphreys, who won the Girls British Open Amateur Championship at Enville earlier this year, features in a strong English contingent of eight players. Alice Hewson is in contention to make her second Curtis Cup appearance after playing in the winning GB&I side in 2016 and Sophie Lamb, who finished as leading amateur at the Ricoh Women’s British Open at Kingsbarns to win the Smyth Salver, is also included.

Scotland’s Shannon McWilliam and Connie Jaffrey make up the squad. A former Scottish Ladies Order of Merit winner in 2015, McWilliam finished runner-up in both the Helen Holm Championship and the Scottish Girls Open Championship this year. Jaffrey attends Kansas State University and has won three times in US collegiate golf, while also triumphing in the 2017 Scottish Ladies Amateur Championship.

The 40th Curtis Cup match will be played from Friday 8th to Sunday 10th June 2018 with GB&I attempting to retain the historic trophy after an 11½-8½ win over the United States in Dún Laoghaire last year.

The GB&I squad:

Emma Allen (20, Meon Valley, England) Connie Jaffrey (21, Troon Ladies, Scotland) Lianna Bailey (21, Kirby Muxloe, England) Sophie Lamb (20, Clitheroe, England) India Clyburn (21, Woodhall Spa, England) Leona Maguire (23, Slieve Russell, Ireland) Annabell Fuller (15, Roehampton, England) Shannon McWilliam (18, Aboyne, Scotland) Paula Grant (24, Lisburn, Ireland) Olivia Mehaffey (20, Royal County Down Ladies, Ireland) Alice Hewson (20, Berkhamsted, England) Isobel Wardle (17, Prestbury, England) Lily May Humphreys (15, Stoke by Nayland, England) Annabel Wilson (16, Lurgan, Ireland)

The final eight player GB&I team will be announced on 26th April 2018 and will include the two golfers who are placed highest in the World Amateur Golf Rankings on 25th April 2018. In addition, a further six players will be selected by The R&A Women’s Selection Committee. Up to four non-travelling reserves will also be announced.