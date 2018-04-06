11 Irish Show Jumpers ranked in World’s Top 100

Ireland has 11 riders ranked among the top 100 in the world according to the latest Longines World Show Jumping rankings from the FEI, a figure only surpassed by the USA with twelve.

The news comes on the back of a strong start to the season by Irish riders at competitions around the world.

Wexford’s Bertram Allen continues to be Ireland’s top-ranked showjumper at No.23, just ahead of Tipperary’s Denis Lynch at 24 and Meath’s Cian O’Connor at 25. Cork’s Shane Sweetnam is next best at 31.

One of the biggest movers this month was Co Derry’s Daniel Coyle who continues his rise up world rankings with the 23-year-old moving up seven places to 34, while Tipperary’s Shane Breen comes in at No.44.

Other Irish riders among the top 100 include Darragh Kenny (51), Conor Swail (66), Richie Moloney (80), Mark McAuley (81) and Cameron Hanley (93).

America’s Kent Farrington remains the World No.1 with Dutch rider Harrie Smolders at No.2 and Sweden’s Peder Fredricson at No.3.