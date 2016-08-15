2017 Premier League Dart Fixtures Dates & Venues – Dublin 6th April

THE 2017 Betway Premier League will begin at Newcastle’s Metro Radio Arena on February 2, with next year’s PDC calendar being unveiled to also include an 11th European Tour event and an increased number of Players Championship and PDC Unicorn Challenge Tour events.

In the busiest ever year of PDC darts, players competing in the PDC system will have greater opportunities than ever in 2017 following the continued expansion of the circuit.

The year will begin with the PDC Qualifying School from January 19-22 at the Robin Park Tennis Centre in Wigan, which will see players either win a PDC Tour Card to compete on the PDC ProTour or become PDPA Associate Members with eligibility for the PDC Unicorn Challenge Tour.

The Challenge Tour will expand by one weekend to feature 20 events in 2017, mirroring the PDC Unicorn Development Tour for players aged 16-23, with all seeing four events held over each of five weekends throughout the year.

A further two Players Championships will be added to the PDC ProTour, with those 22 events following the six UK Open Qualifiers in February, while an 11th PDC European Tour event will also be held next year, as the series of popular three-day, internet-streamed tournaments continues to grow.

The world’s top 16 players will contest The Unibet Masters in Milton Keynes on January 28-29, with the Betway Premier League season commencing the following Thursday on February 2 as Newcastle’s Metro Radio Arena hosts the opening night.

After league nights in Nottingham and Leeds, the tournament will return to The Brighton Centre on Thursday February 23, with the league night in Exeter being followed by the Coral UK Open TV Finals at the Butlins Minehead Resort from March 3-5.

Further Premier League nights in Glasgow, Rotterdam and Manchester will build up to Judgement Night in Cardiff on March 30, with Dublin, Liverpool, Belfast, Birmingham, Sheffield and Aberdeen following before the Play-Offs at The O2 in London on Thursday May 18.

The Betway World Cup of Darts will be held from June 1-4, while the BetVictor World Matchplay will take place from July 22-30 at Blackpool’s Winter Gardens and the Unibet Champions League of Darts will return on September 23-24.

October begins with the Unibet World Grand Prix from October 1-7 and concludes with the European Championship, before November features the World Series of Darts Finals, Grand Slam of Darts and Players Championship Finals, as well as the World Youth Championship final.

The 2017/18 William Hill World Darts Championship will then conclude the year’s action, with play starting in December and spanning the Christmas and New Year period.

Details of tickets for televised PDC tournaments and PDC European Tour events will be available at www.pdc.tv/ticketsonce finalised. 2017 Betway Premier League tickets are likely to go on sale in early October 2016 and fans are encouraged to check www.pdc.tv/tickets on a regular basis.

World Series of Darts events will be announced once further details are finalised. To see travel packages for the U.S. Darts Masters in Las Vegas, visit www.pdc.tv/vegas.

Other tournaments still have some details to be confirmed as marked TBC on the calendar below, which will be announced at www.pdc.tv once finalised.

While the Betway Premier League will not visit Bournemouth in 2017, the PDC are in talks with the venue about staging a different PDC event at The BIC.

2017 Professional Darts Corporation Calendar