2017 Premier League Dart Fixtures Dates & Venues – Dublin 6th April

Updated: August 15, 2016
THE 2017 Betway Premier League will begin at Newcastle’s Metro Radio Arena on February 2, with next year’s PDC calendar being unveiled to also include an 11th European Tour event and an increased number of Players Championship and PDC Unicorn Challenge Tour events.

In the busiest ever year of PDC darts, players competing in the PDC system will have greater opportunities than ever in 2017 following the continued expansion of the circuit.

The year will begin with the PDC Qualifying School from January 19-22 at the Robin Park Tennis Centre in Wigan, which will see players either win a PDC Tour Card to compete on the PDC ProTour or become PDPA Associate Members with eligibility for the PDC Unicorn Challenge Tour.

The Challenge Tour will expand by one weekend to feature 20 events in 2017, mirroring the PDC Unicorn Development Tour for players aged 16-23, with all seeing four events held over each of five weekends throughout the year.

A further two Players Championships will be added to the PDC ProTour, with those 22 events following the six UK Open Qualifiers in February, while an 11th PDC European Tour event will also be held next year, as the series of popular three-day, internet-streamed tournaments continues to grow.

The world’s top 16 players will contest The Unibet Masters in Milton Keynes on January 28-29, with the Betway Premier League season commencing the following Thursday on February 2 as Newcastle’s Metro Radio Arena hosts the opening night.

After league nights in Nottingham and Leeds, the tournament will return to The Brighton Centre on Thursday February 23, with the league night in Exeter being followed by the Coral UK Open TV Finals at the Butlins Minehead Resort from March 3-5.

Further Premier League nights in Glasgow, Rotterdam and Manchester will build up to Judgement Night in Cardiff on March 30, with Dublin, Liverpool, Belfast, Birmingham, Sheffield and Aberdeen following before the Play-Offs at The O2 in London on Thursday May 18.

The Betway World Cup of Darts will be held from June 1-4, while the BetVictor World Matchplay will take place from July 22-30 at Blackpool’s Winter Gardens and the Unibet Champions League of Darts will return on September 23-24.

October begins with the Unibet World Grand Prix from October 1-7 and concludes with the European Championship, before November features the World Series of Darts Finals, Grand Slam of Darts and Players Championship Finals, as well as the World Youth Championship final.

The 2017/18 William Hill World Darts Championship will then conclude the year’s action, with play starting in December and spanning the Christmas and New Year period.

Details of tickets for televised PDC tournaments and PDC European Tour events will be available at www.pdc.tv/ticketsonce finalised. 2017 Betway Premier League tickets are likely to go on sale in early October 2016 and fans are encouraged to check www.pdc.tv/tickets on a regular basis.

World Series of Darts events will be announced once further details are finalised. To see travel packages for the U.S. Darts Masters in Las Vegas, visit www.pdc.tv/vegas.

Other tournaments still have some details to be confirmed as marked TBC on the calendar below, which will be announced at www.pdc.tv once finalised.

While the Betway Premier League will not visit Bournemouth in 2017, the PDC are in talks with the venue about staging a different PDC event at The BIC.

2017 Professional Darts Corporation Calendar

DATE VENUE TOURNAMENT
JANUARY
19 – 22 Wigan PDC Qualifying School
28 – 29 Milton Keynes The Masters
FEBRUARY
2 Newcastle Premier League Darts 1
3 Wigan UK Open Qualifier 1
4 Wigan UK Open Qualifier 2
5 Wigan UK Open Qualifier 3
9 Nottingham Premier League Darts 2
10 Wigan UK Open Qualifier 4
11 Wigan UK Open Qualifier 5
12 Wigan UK Open Qualifier 6
16 Leeds Premier League Darts 3
18 Wigan Development Tour 1, 2
19 Wigan Development Tour 3, 4
23 Brighton Premier League Darts 4
25 Barnsley Players Championship 1
26 Barnsley Players Championship 2
MARCH
2 Exeter Premier League Darts 5
3 – 5 Minehead UK Open Finals
9 Glasgow Premier League Darts 6
10 Barnsley European Tour 1 – UK Qualifier
11 Barnsley Players Championship 3
12 Barnsley Players Championship 4
16 Rotterdam, Netherlands Premier League Darts 7
18 Wigan Challenge Tour 1, 2
19 Wigan Challenge Tour 3, 4
23 Manchester Premier League Darts 8
23 Muelheim, Germany ET1 – European + HN Qualifier; ET2 – European Qualifier
24 – 26 Muelheim, Germany European Tour 1
25 Milton Keynes Challenge Tour 5, 6
26 Milton Keynes Challenge Tour 7, 8
30 Cardiff Premier League Darts 9
31 Milton Keynes European Tour 2  – UK Qualifier
APRIL
1 Milton Keynes Players Championship 5
2 Milton Keynes Players Championship 6
6 Dublin, Ireland Premier League Darts 10
7 Barnsley European Tour 3 + 4 – UK Qualifier
8 Barnsley Players Championship 7
9 Barnsley Players Championship 8
13 Liverpool Premier League Darts 11
14 Jena, Germany European Tour 2 – HN Qualifier
15 – 17 Jena, Germany European Tour 2
15 Barnsley Development Tour 5, 6
16 Barnsley Development Tour 7, 8
20 Belfast Premier League Darts 12
20 Saarbruecken, Germany European Tour 3 – European + HN Qualifier
21 – 23 Saarbruecken, Germany European Tour 3
27 Birmingham Premier League Darts 13
28 Wigan European Tour 5 – UK Qualifier
29 Wigan Players Championship 9
30 Wigan Players Championship 10
MAY
4 Sheffield Premier League Darts 14
4 Sindelfingen, Germany ET4 – European + HN Qualifier; ET5 – European Qualifier
5 – 7 Sindelfingen, Germany European Tour 4
11 Aberdeen Premier League Darts 15
11 Gibraltar European Tour 5 – HN Qualifier
12 – 14 Gibraltar European Tour 5
13 Milton Keynes Challenge Tour 9, 10
14 Milton Keynes Challenge Tour 11, 12
18 London Premier League Darts Play-Offs
19 Milton Keynes European Tour 6 – UK Qualifier
20 Milton Keynes Players Championship 11
21 Milton Keynes Players Championship 12
27 TBC – Europe Development Tour 9, 10
28 TBC – Europe Development Tour 11, 12
31 Frankfurt, Germany European Tour 6 + 7 – European Qualifier
JUNE
1 – 4 Frankfurt, Germany World Cup
8 Hamburg, Germany European Tour 6 – HN Qualifier
9 – 11 Hamburg, Germany European Tour 6
10 Milton Keynes Challenge Tour 13, 14
11 Milton Keynes Challenge Tour 15, 16
16 Wigan European Tour 7 – UK Qualifier
17 Wigan Players Championship 13
18 Wigan Players Championship 14
29 Leverkusen, Germany European Tour 7 – HN Qualifier
30 - JULY 2 Leverkusen, Germany European Tour 7
JULY
7 Barnsley European Tour 8 + 9 – UK Qualifier
8 Barnsley Players Championship 15
9 Barnsley Players Championship 16
22 – 30 Blackpool World Matchplay
AUGUST
4 Barnsley European Tour 10 – UK Qualifier
5 Barnsley Players Championship 17
6 Barnsley Players Championship 18
31 TBC ET8  – European + HN Qualifier; ET9 – European Qualifier
SEPTEMBER
1 – 3 TBC European Tour 8
2 Barnsley Development Tour 13, 14
3 Barnsley Development Tour 15, 16
7 Mannheim, Germany European Tour 9  – HN Qualifier
8 – 10 Mannheim, Germany European Tour 9
9 Wigan Challenge Tour 17, 18
10 Wigan Challenge Tour 19, 20
14 Riesa, Germany ET10  – European + HN Qualifier; ET11 – European Qualifier
15 – 17 Riesa, Germany European Tour 10
23 – 24 TBC Champions League of Darts
28 Dublin, Ireland European Tour 11 – UK Qualifier
29 Dublin, Ireland Players Championship 19
30 Dublin, Ireland Players Championship 20
OCTOBER
1 – 7 Dublin, Ireland World Grand Prix
12 Goettingen, Germany European Tour 11 – HN Qualifier
13 – 15 Goettingen, Germany European Tour 11
14 Wigan Development Tour 17, 18
15 Wigan Development Tour 19, 20
16 Wigan World Youth Championship – L64
20 Barnsley Players Championship 21
21 Barnsley Players Championship 22
22 Barnsley Grand Slam and World Series Finals – Qualifiers
27 – 29 TBC European Championship
NOVEMBER
4 – 5 TBC World Series Finals
11 – 19 Wolverhampton Grand Slam
24 – 26 Minehead Players Championship Finals
26 Minehead World Youth Championship Final
27 Wigan World Championship – PDPA Qualifier
DECEMBER
TBC London World Darts Championship

