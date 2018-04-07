2018 TRM/Horse Sport Ireland New Heights Champions Series Dates & Venues

The most lucrative competition on the National Show Jumping circuit in Ireland, the 2018 TRM/Horse Sport Ireland New Heights Champions Series will have a prize fund of over €105,000 this season.

The 2018 TRM/Horse Sport Ireland New Heights Champions Series will consist of nine rounds including the final, with the first round takes place at The Meadows Equestrian Centre in County Armagh on 22nd April.

Rounds will then follow at Portmore (29th April), Ballinasloe (27th May), Galway (17th June), Omagh (7th July), Tattersalls (22nd July), Maryville Stables (29th July) and Mullingar (5th August).

The 2018 TRM/Horse Sport Ireland New Heights Champions Series final will take place in Barnadown, Co Wexford, at the Irish Breeders Classic on 2nd September.

The TRM/Horse Sport Ireland New Heights Champions Series boasts a lucrative prize fund, both in the individual rounds and for the overall winners. The overall prize fund for the winning combination is set at €2,000, with the runner-up receiving €1,000. There is also a breeder’s prize up for the top three Irish-bred Horses of the series. The winner will receive €2,500, runner-up €1,500, and third place will receive €1,000.

In recognition for their work, grooms will feature in the prize funds this year, with €200 for the winning groom at each leg and €1,000 to the overall leading groom of the series.

There will be a €100 TRI Voucher for the top placed Young Rider at each leg and €200 TRI voucher for the top placed Young Rider at the final. Owners will be acknowledged, with an additional prize being presented to the winning owner of each leg.

