2nd European Games set for Minsk in 2019

The 2nd European Games will be held in Minsk, Belarus from 14th – 30th June 2019, according to the latest Press Releases from the Olympic Council and the European Olympics Committees.

The final sporting programme has not yet been decided for the Minsk 2019 Games.

On 22nd December 2016 European Athletics announced that agreement had been reached with an “innovative new format”.

The EOC has this week confirmed that the President of the Hellenic Olympic Committee, Spyros Capralos will be the Chair of the EOC Coordination Commission for the second edition of the European Games in 2019 in Minsk, Belarus.

The decision was taken last 26 January by unanimous approval at the first EC meeting for 2017, hosted by the IOC in Lausanne.

Capralos is taking on the same role he occupied from 2013-2015 for the inaugural European Games in Baku, Azerbaijan.

The European Olympic Committees (EOC) held its first meeting of 2017 with IOC President Thomas Bach in attendance. The meeting’s key outcome was the appointment of Spyros Capralos as Chair of the EOC Coordination Commission for the second edition of the European Games in 2019 in Minsk, Belarus.

EOC Acting President Janez Kocijančič opened the day’s proceedings in Lausanne by welcoming President Bach and thanking him for his guidance of the Olympic Movement throughout 2016. President Bach then gave an update on the IOC’s latest activities, especially in the area of anti-doping, and answered questions from Executive Committee members.

“It was a great honour to have IOC President Bach attend our first meeting of 2017 in the Olympic capital. President Bach provided a full update on all current key issues from across the Olympic Movement and, in response, the EOC Executive Committee expressed our unanimous support for the IOC’s handling of the completed McLaren Report concerning doping in Russia.

“The IOC’s approach on this matter – which was consistent with its approach towards Russia’s participation in the Olympic Games in Rio – respects the rule of law in a fair and objective way and the EOC fully supports this.”

Following President Bach’s departure, the Executive Committee received reports from Secretary General Raffaele Pagnozzi, Treasurer Kikis Lazarides, and European Games Senior Consultant Pierce O’Callaghan.

On Capralos’s appointment, EOC’s Kocijančič said:

“Spyros’s chairing of the Baku 2015 Coordination Commission was very impressive and we are delighted that he is able to continue in this role for Minsk 2019. We are very excited that preparations for the second European Games are gathering speed in Minsk.”

EOC Coordination Commission Chair for Minsk 2019, Spyros Capralos, said:

“I am very happy to be taking on this responsibility once again. The Coordination Commission has a vital role to play in shaping the final concept of the European Games and my work starts with immediate effect. My commission members will make sure that the EOC’s experience of delivering Baku 2015 is passed on to the Minsk 2019 European Games Organising Committee.”

The Coordination Commission – whose composition will soon be completed – is expected to visit to Minsk is the spring.

The organisation of the second European Games was entrusted to Minsk, last October, when the EOC General Assembly welcomed the invitation from the NOC of Belarus.

In those inaugural Games in Baku, Ireland’s boxers came home with two Gold medals (Katie Taylor and Michael O’Reilly),a silver (Brendan Irvine) and a bronze (Sean McComb)

The team had superb coaches too in Billy Walsh, Zaur Antia and Pete Taylor – now only Antia is expected to be part of the 2019 coaching team in the boxing arena.

We also had two excellent bronze medals in Baku 2015,the badminton mixed doubles pair of Sam and Chloe Magee, and the men’s doubles pair of Sam and Joshua Magee

2019 is a long way off yet so how many of those medallists will be competing in Minsk and by then we should have some excellent new athletes to replace any who have retired or turned professional though I Sports like boxing it is not impossible that Pros will be welcome in the Belarus capital.

Meantime you can follow all the news of Irish athletes in the coming years here on SportsNews IRELAND. Hopefully we might even improve upon those Baku medals albeit no Billy Walsh to help prepare the boxers this time round.