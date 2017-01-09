8 Irish riders in Top 50 in latest Longines World Showjumping Rankings

In the latest Longines World Show Jumping rankings Irish riders have consolidated their strong position, with 8 of them ranked in the top 50.

Wexford’s Bertram Allen has climbed three places to No.18 as the 21 year old continues his reign as Ireland top-ranked rider. Tipperary’s Denis Lynch remains at No.27, while Darragh Kenny from Offaly moves up two places to 33. Former Olympic medallist Cian O’Connor jumps four places to 34, with Conor Swail remaining at No.36. Billy Twomey moves up six places to 38 and his points tally still doesn’t include his Liverpool Grand Prix result which should see him improve even further next month.

Shane Sweetnam remains at 41, while Richie Moloney is up two places to 48. Other Irish riders inside the top 100 include Daniel Coyle at 83 and Anthony Condon at 97.

Germany’s Daniel Deusser goes into 2017 as the new World No.1, overtaking fellow-countryman Christian Ahlmann who had enjoyed a lengthy period in the number one spot, with Kent Farrington of the USA at No.3.

Kildare’s Judy Reynolds holds onto her place as No.21 on the Dressage World Rankings which are headed by Germany’s Isabel Werth.