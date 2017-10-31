A Brief History: The Female Trailblazers of Motorsport

Ireland’s leading insurance provider AXA have produced an amazing interactive piece on the most successful women in motorsports over the past 150 years.

Over the years, women racers have featured in some of motorsport’s most thrilling moments. For some, what began as a publicity stunt turned into an exciting career – whereas others were sold on the exhilaration and speed from the start.

Fearless trailblazers, they endured gruelling physical rigours in the quest of a win. Women’s Edwardian clothing was not best suited to the pursuit so they transformed their dress from voluminous skirts tied at the ankles to the streamlined elegance of overalls. They embraced the pleasures, dangers and opportunities of the male-dominated sport to rack up impressive achievements on the track. We take a look at some of the highlights.