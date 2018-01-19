A Guide To The Irish Winners Of Cheltenham Festival

As usual, the Irish are currently elated with the infamous Cheltenham Festival, which will take place between Tuesday, 13th March and Friday, 16th March 2018.

In fact, punters are once again planning to travel across the Irish Sea from far and wide in order to see the infamous festival in person, which very few get to witness first hand. Whilst free horse racing tips can considerably help you understand the secrets of horse betting, we’ve pulled together a guide to the Irish winners of the Cheltenham Festival from the past five years that can help you place your bets more wisely this year!

2017

Labaik, Apple’s Jade, Tiger Roll, Tully East, Supasundae, Special Tiara, Cause of Causes… the list is quite simply endless when it comes to the previous Cheltenham Festival Trained Winners in 2017, with 19 winners in total. Cause of Causes in particular stands out amongst the highly-talented jockeys and horses alike. Having previously won the National Hunt Chase in 2015, Cause of Causes made headlines at the Cheltenham Festival 2017, and was crowned Hat-Trick Hero by The Sun. Having proudly claimed the third Festival success of his career with an immense display in the Cross-Country Chase yet again, who knows what is in store for Cause of Causes this year?

2016

2016 was another successful year with big names including Douvan, Annie Power, Vroum Vroum Mag and Diamond mixing amongst plenty more previous Cheltenham Festival Irish trained winners. Whilst the 2016 Cheltenham Champion Hurdle winner, Annie Power, has now retired, Vroum Vroum Mag has continued to win new titles, and will be attempting to repeat her win at this year’s Cheltenham Festival! Who knows what’s in store? What we can be sure of, however, is that the 2016 Cheltenham Festival was one of the most memorable for the Irish, seeing new names in amongst the already extensive list of winners.

2015

With 13 winners in total, 2015 was also a successful year. Un De Sceaux, Faugheen, Glens Melody, Cause of Causes (again), Windsor Park, Don Poli, Rivage D’or, Vautour, Wicklow Brace, Martello Tower, On The Fringe and Killultagh Vic are amongst the previous Cheltenham Festival Irish trained winners for this year. In fact, the results from day 1 of the Cheltenham Festival 2015 were quite spectacular – even though Annie Power cost the eager punters a staggering £40million with an unfortunate last hurdle fall. Yikes! Regardless, Douvan, trained by Willie Mullins, did win the opening race and the Irish luck continued as Un De Sceaux won the Arkle Trophy in just the second race of the day.

2014

Despite lacking two wins compared to the previous year, 2014 was a fairly successful year for the Irish, and marked five years since the famous 1964 conflict between two Cheltenham Festival titans. Vautour, Jezki, Quevega, Faugheen, Silver Concorde, Spring Heeled, Tiger Roll, Very Wood, Lord Windermere, Tammys Hill, Don Poli and Savello were the successful names that rolled across our screens.

2013

2013 really was an iconic year, and there was a significant increase in the number of Cheltenham Festival Irish trained winners compared to 2012, when just five came out on top. The number of winter more than doubled, and names including Champagne Fever, Hurricane Fly, Quevega, Back In Focus, Lord Windermere and Flaxen Flare spread across the nation like wild fire. Hurricane Fly in particular, winning the Champion Hurdle for the second time in three years on day one, was especially popular, and is now best known for his incredible performances in hurdle races, and thus is definitely not a horse to miss!