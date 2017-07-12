Adrienne Dixon wins Horse Sport Ireland Grand Prix at Munster Stadium Showjumping in Cork

Californian Adrienne Dixon riding Zuidam won the top prize at the Munster Stadium Showjumping event held recently at Cork Greyhound Stadium.

The American rider and her stallion were one of the six combinations, from a starting list of 15, to go clear in the first round of the €8,000 Horse Sport Ireland Grand Prix at the Curraheen Park venue in Bishopstown, Cork, last Friday night.

Ger O’Neill with Dondoctro Ryal K were the early starters in round two, but with four faults in a time of 39.11 seconds, their score looked beatable. Olympian Greg Broderick with Daify was next in the arena, but they also had a pole down for four faults in a time of 35.49 seconds. Edward Doyle riding the stallion Derryinver Luxury Cruise were the first combination to go clear in 38.91 seconds, a time that would eventually get them on to the podium in third place. Darragh Ryan and Aerosmith knocked a rail and completed the course in 35.56 seconds.

Adrienne Dixon, who is based with Greg Broderick, was the penultimate rider to enter the ring. She and Zuidam left every obstacle standing and set the new standard with an impressive 36.84 seconds, a time which would eventually be good enough for victory.

Multiple-times Irish Showjumping Champion Francis Connors was last to go against the clock with Bobby Flynn’s gelding Hyperion. Despite their best efforts, and a clear round, their completed time of 38.46 seconds was outside Dixon’s winning time, taking second place in the class.