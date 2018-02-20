AIT International Grand Prix on Wednesday, start time 6.30pm

Athlone Institute of Technology will host another evening of world class athletics on Wednesday evening when the midlands venue welcomes competitors and fans alike to the fifth AIT International Grand Prix.

The Co. Westmeath third level college has attracted many big name athletes over the past four years, welcoming the likes of World High Jump Champion Mutaz Essa Barshim, American Ashton Eaton, the World & Olympic Champion at the time, sprinters Carmelita Jeter and Asafa Powell, Canadian world champion Shawn Barber, and women’s Olympic 100m hurdles gold medallist and World Champion from London 2017, Australia’s Sally Pearson.

The AIT International Grand Prix was expecting to welcome the World High Jump Champion Mutaz Essa Barshim back to town, having previously competed in Ireland in 2015, but confirmation came through this evening that the Qatari is “not ready for competition as he and his coach had planned.” The Doha-born 26 year-old stole the limelight on his previous visit by breaking the Asian indoor record with a successful jump of 2.41m. He then made three valiant, but ultimately unsuccessful attempts, at 2.44m which would have broken the world record of 2.43m set by Cuban legend Javier Sotomayor in 1989. The Rio Olympic Games silver medallist was recently named IAAF 2017 World Athlete of the Year.

Ireland’s principal interest on Wednesday night will be in Waterford-born Thomas Barr who will compete in the 400m. The University of Limerick alumni has produced some notable performances in recent years. The 25 year-old qualified for the semi-finals of the 400m hurdles at least year’s World Athletics Championships in London, where he was unfortunately forced to withdraw due to gastroenteritis. Barr has also experienced other major championships, namely the 2016 Olympic Games, 2016 World University Games where he claimed the gold medal in the men’s 400m hurdles, as well as the 2014 European Athletics Championships where he was a semi-finalist in the event.

The programme of events on Wednesday evening is as follows:

Women: 60m, 60mH, Long Jump and 1,500m.

Men: 60m, 400m, 600m, High Jump, Pole Vault and the Mile.

Tickets are priced at €20 for seats, while discounted rates of €15 per seated ticket are available for purchases of 10 or more. A standing ticket costs €10 for the event.

Further information on the AIT International Grand Prix 2018 can be found at www.aitsport.ie/ait-grand-prix.

There will be a highlights package of the night’s athletics on TG4, beginning at 9.30pm on Wednesday night.