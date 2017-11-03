All eyes on Limerick for Kerry Agribusiness Irish St Leger

From a starting position of sixty greyhounds, only six remain for the Final of the Kerry Agribusiness Irish St Leger which takes place this (Saturday 4 November) at Limerick Greyhound Stadium. A great racing card can be viewed online with the first race off at 7.39PM.

Considered the best greyhound racing in the mid-west, the Kerry Agribusiness Irish St. Leger Final event is one of the most prestigious in the Irish Greyhound Racing calendar. Local top dog Clonbrien Hero owned by Kay Murphy (Kilmallock, Limerick) will be closely watched with odds at 5-2, running from trap three. The favourite however is Sonic (trap five) from the Rebel County at 2-1 after finishing first in the second heat semi-final last Saturday at Limerick in a time of 29.64.

Tipperary trainer Graham Holland has three dogs to his name in the Final – Clonbrien Hero, Sonic and Droopy’s Cabaye, all well placed by bookmakers for Saturday. The other three finalists are Ballybough Dad, Black Eyed Peppa and Jaytee Yankee. Restaurant bookings can be made onlinewhich includes a special Movember Deal for you and friends (€2 going to charity). Transport this Saturday is also sorted with a free Dublin Coach Shuttle return to and from Limerick City.

The Irish St. Leger was first run in the Market’s Field in 1944. This is the eighth running of the event in the Greenpark location, following the opening of Limerick Greyhound Stadium at the site in 2010. Kerry Agribusiness has sponsored the event since 2002, when they took over title sponsorship following their acquisition of Golden Vale, who had sponsored the event from 1991 to 2001. A total prizefund of €60,000 is on offer, with the winner to receive €25,000 plus a commemorative trophy.