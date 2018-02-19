All-female Irish team for World Indoor Athletics Championships in Birmingham, 1-4 March

Athletics Ireland has selected an all-female team of four athletes for the World Indoor Championships in Birmingham from 1-4 March.

Bandon’s Phil Healy has been named for the 400m, Ciara Mageean of UCD for the 1,500m, with both City of Lisburn’s Amy Foster and Ciara Neville of Emerald set to contest the 60m sprint.

Healy, who set a 400m PB of 52.08 seconds in Vienna on 27th January last, competed at the University Games in Taipei last year as well as the European Indoor Championships in Belgrade.

Amy Foster raced to a national 60m record of 7.27 seconds at the Irish Life Health National Indoor Championships in the Sport Ireland National Indoor Arena in Abbotstown over the weekend, and will compete in the sprint event in Birmingham alongside Ciara Neville.

Bronze medallist in the 1,500m at the European Athletics Championships in Amsterdam in 2016, Ciara Mageean, will compete in the 1,500m race in England next month.

The UCD athlete achieved the IAAF World Indoor Championships standard when she recently ran 4:09.47 in finishing 8th in the New Balance Grand Prix in Boston.

Team Ireland:

Ciara Neville (Emerald AC) 60m.

Amy Foster (City of Lisburn AC) 60m.

Phil Healy (Bandon AC) 400m.

Ciara Mageean (UCD AC) 1,500m.