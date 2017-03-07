Allergen plc announced as Official Sponsor to Dubai Duty Free Irish Open

Allergan plc, the global pharmaceutical company, has been announced as an Official Sponsor to the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open, Hosted by the Rory Foundation, after a three-year deal which forms part of the Company’s celebration of 40 years of business in Ireland.

The Dubai Duty Free Irish Open, Hosted by the Rory Foundation, this year takes place at Portstewart Golf Club from July 6-9 and carries a whole new significance after it was announced as part of the European Tour’s prestigious Rolex Series – with the prize fund increased by almost 75% to $7 million.

Robert Stewart, Chief Operating Officer of Allergan, said: “Allergan is proud to serve as the Official Sponsor for the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open, one of the cornerstone tournaments of the European Tour’s Rolex Series.

“This sponsorship celebrates Allergan’s 40-year heritage of doing business in Ireland, and underscores our continued commitment to investment and growth of our Irish operations that help provide our medicines to people around the world.”

James Finnigan, Head of Rolex Series Commercial Partnerships at the European Tour, said: “We are delighted to welcome Allergan as an Official Sponsor of the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open Hosted by the Rory Foundation as part of a new three-year agreement.

“The tournament is undoubtedly one of the highlights of the sporting calendar on the island of Ireland and in 2017 it will be an integral part of the Rolex Series.

“We look forward to developing this exciting new partnership with Allergan and thank them for their commitment to the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open, Hosted by the Rory Foundation.”