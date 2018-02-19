American Christian Coleman runs new 60m World Indoor record time of 6.34 seconds

Christian Coleman ran a new 60m world indoor record time of 6.34 seconds to win the 60m title at the US Indoor Championships in Albuquerque on Sunday.

The world 100m silver medallist at London 2017 won his heat in 6.46 seconds and his semi-final in 6.42 seconds after easing down on both occasions, hinting that he had more in store for the final.

After a false start from one of the other finalists, the race got away at the second time of asking and Coleman blasted out of the blocks with a 0.149 reaction time.

Pushed for most of the race by Ronnie Baker, Coleman edged ahead in the closing stages before spreading his arms wide when crossing the finish line, stopping the clock at 6.34 seconds. Baker finished second in 6.40 seconds.

The Atlanta native’s time takes 0.05 off the existing world indoor record set by fellow American Maurice Greene in Madrid in 1998 and equalled in Atlanta three years later.