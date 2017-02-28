Amy Foster’s withdrawal leaves 10 Irish athletes in European Indoor Championships team

City of Lisburn’s Amy Foster has had to withdraw from the 60m competition prior to the start of the European Indoor Athletics Championships in Belgrade next weekend, leaving an Irish team of ten athletes to compete in the Serbian capital.

The Irish indoor athletics team, under manager Patsy McGonagle, is Phil Healy (Bandon) 60m, 400m; Ciara Neville (Emerald) 60m; Sinéad Denny (DSD) 400m; Ciara Mageean (UCD) 1,500m; Kerry O’Flaherty (Newcastle) 1,500m; Brian Gregan (Clonliffe Harriers) 400m; Zak Curran (DSD) 800m; John Travers (Donore Harriers) 1,500m; Tomás Cotter (Dunleer) 3,000m and Ben Reynolds (North Down) 60m hurdles

There will be coverage of the European Indoor Athletics Championships on RTÉ, Eurosport and BBC next Friday, Saturday and Sunday.