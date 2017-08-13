Another day, another win for Greg Broderick at Dublin Horse Show 2017

Greg Broderick’s good form at the 2017 Dublin Horse Show continued on Thursday, when the Tipperary native and Zuidam registered their second win in 24 hours, the Speed Derby.

In a competition which attracted riders from 10 different nations, the home riders dominated, filling the top six places.

Billy Twomey and The Irish Sport Horse Ardcolum Duke were runners-up with Shane Breen third riding Can Ya Makan.

Ireland’s former World Show Jumping Champion Dermott Lennon and Vampire were fourth ahead of Cian O’Connor and Copain du Perchet CH in fifth, while Cameron Hanley riding Aiyetoro were sixth.

Broderick and Zuidam had already won the opening class of this year’s show on Wednesday.