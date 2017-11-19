Athletics – 805 athletes from 86 countries competed in 2017 IAAF Diamond League

The General Assembly of the IAAF Diamond League met recently at London’s Olympic stadium to review the 2017 season and the structure of the sport’s top tier one-day meeting circuit from 2020 and beyond.

The 2017 season marked the first stage of a fundamental restructuring of the IAAF Diamond League which adopted a championship-style model with the finalists competing for a prize pool of $3.2 million.

282 million viewers from across 161 countries worldwide switched on during the season to watch the world’s top athletes earn points in the first 12 IAAF Diamond League meetings to qualify for two final meetings, where $100,000 was at stake in each of the 32 Diamond disciplines, including $50,000 for each winner.

Emphasising the Diamond League’s global credentials, 805 athletes from 86 countries took part in the 2017 season, with 39 countries producing winners across the 14 meeting series.

When the changes were announced in December 2016, IAAF President Sebastian Coe confirmed that “it is important to assess the Diamond League’s impact and build for the future. These decisions are the first step to growing the attractiveness of the series.”

The 2018 IAAF Diamond League will begin in Doha, Qatar, next May, and will run throughout the summer until its conclusion in Brussels on 31st August.