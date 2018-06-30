Athletics: AIT International Grand Prix 2018, Wednesday 21st February 2018, 6.30pm

Athlone Institute of Technology will host its now annual night of world class indoor athletics on Wednesday 21st February, with a 6.30pm start.

The 2018 AIT International Grand Prix, which has hosted world class athletes such as Sally Pearson, 2017 World 100m Hurdles Champion in London last August, will have another sell-out for the fifth year in a row of the star studded event.

The recently crowned IAAF World Athlete of the Year and World High Jump Champion Mutaz Essa Barshim will return to the midlands venue to compete at the AIT International Grand Prix, while 2016 Olympian Thomas Barr will be among the star Irish athletes on the night when he competes in the 400m.

AIT president, Prof Ciarán Ó Catháin, said: “We have a really top field of athletes lined up again for the AIT International Grand Prix in February. The fields will be filled with an even deeper level of talent than we have ever had before and that is saying quite something. We are very excited about the event as are many athletics fans in Ireland.”

2018 events are as follows:

Women: 60m, 60mH, Long Jump and 1,500m.

Men: 60m, 400m, 600m, High Jump, Pole Vault and the Mile.

Ticket are priced at €20 for seats, while discounted rates of €15 per seated ticket are available for purchases of 10 or more. A standing ticket costs €10 for the event.